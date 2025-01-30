DataBank Announces $250M Equity Investment from TJC and a $600M Secondary Share Sale

Transaction results from oversubscribed $2B equity round announced in October 2024, and proceeds will be used to finance development of new data center campuses and purchase of equity from existing investors

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, today announced a $250M equity investment from TJC LP ("TJC", formerly "The Jordan Company") and a $600M secondary share offering. The new funding resulted from excess investor interest in the $2B primary equity round announced in October 2024, and brings the total debt and equity raised in the past year and a half to nearly $5B.

Participants in the secondary share purchase acquired shares from existing investors and reflect the ongoing demand for, and interest in, high-quality investments in the data center sector being driven by artificial intelligence.

"We are delighted to have TJC join our investor group," said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "Their investment and the secondary offering signal both confidence in our strategy and our proven ability to execute and scale the DataBank platform."

"We could not be more excited to partner with Raul, DataBank, and the other world-class digital infrastructure investors supporting DataBank's robust growth plans," said Eion Hu, Partner at TJC. "Data centers are the cornerstone of the digital transformation and artificial intelligence, and we believe DataBank is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the sustained demand for reliable, scalable, and energy-efficient infrastructure in an increasingly data-driven world."

BofA Securities and Citizens Capital Markets Inc. acted as financial advisors for DataBank. Proskauer Rose LLP acted as legal counsel to DataBank and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to TJC.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era. Recognized by Deloitte and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach. We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business. To learn more, Follow us on LinkedIn or Subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About TJC

TJC LP, formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Consumer & Healthcare, Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Logistics & Supply Chain and Technology & Infrastructure. With $32.1 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 23 years on over 85 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.tjclp.com.

SOURCE DataBank