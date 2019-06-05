DataBank Announces Appointment Of William McAndrew As Senior Technology Advisor In Pittsburgh Market

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services, announces the appointment of William (Bill) McAndrew as Senior Technology Advisor for DataBank in the Pittsburgh market.

In his new role, McAndrew will help shape solutions for the marketplace, including using his knowledge of the Pittsburgh business landscape, the customer base and the needs of enterprises in the area. He will also work with DataBank to determine opportunities to expand the company's portfolio of offerings in the Pittsburgh market.

"Pittsburgh has grown substantially over the last two decades, in terms of global corporate headquarters. But what is even more noteworthy, is the shift from the traditional enterprise corporations to high-tech startups we are seeing come on the scene in the last three to five years," comments McAndrew. "For example," McAndrew continues, "the greater Pittsburgh area is home to a number of AI and autonomous vehicle companies, as well as robotics companies, and other organizations that are data focused and have high compute needs and capabilities."

DataBank CEO Raul Martynek adds, "For organizations looking to push the envelope of computing and applications at the network edge, Pittsburgh is a market rich in talent and resources, and DataBank is well-established there to provide the solutions they need, including colocation, data management, cloud, and managed services. We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our DataBank family, and will tap into his expertise, both in terms of infrastructure solutions as well as the relationships Bill has built over the last 30+ years in Pittsburgh."

DataBank now owns and operates two data centers in the greater Pittsburgh area, PIT1 and PIT2. PIT1, DataBank's Downtown Pittsburgh data center, located inside NOVA Place, offers a technology business center setting with robust connectivity to a variety of top-tier carriers and network providers. The facility has 20,000 sq. ft. of raised-floor space for customer equipment with power density over 20kW per cabinet, and has redundant cooling and power backed by onsite generators, fuel power density and water storage. This key strategic location offers direct access to more than 27 fiber carriers, making it the most connected data center location in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area.

Earlier this year, DataBank acquired PNC Bank's data center located in North Fayette Township, PIT2. The secure three-story facility is 115,000 sq. ft., and as part of the long-term lease, PNC Bank will be the anchor tenant with plenty of space available for additional occupants.

Pittsburgh is renowned for its concentration of advanced high-tech organizations including Carnegie Mellon University's world-class robotics program, the University of Pittsburgh with its multi-disciplinary research centers and the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center.

McAndrew retired from his role as Executive VP of Technology Infrastructure Services with PNC in 2015 after a nearly 40-year career with the company, during which he advanced from technical expertise through progressively growing leadership roles. Following his retirement, Bill has engaged in varied consulting activities focused in the areas of enterprise business continuity, data center colocation services, and cloud strategy and assessments. Bill graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Computer Science. To learn more, please visit www.databank.com .

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. Databank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank

Related Links

http://www.databank.com

