DataBank Announces Expansion of Pittsburgh Data Center

Located inside Nova Place, a technology center in the heart of Pittsburgh's North Side, DataBank's PIT1 is a powerful hub for interconnection and the placement of mission critical infrastructure supporting cutting-edge technologies. Pittsburgh is at the center of autonomous vehicle development, engineering and testing and is home to premier research facilities at Carnegie Mellon University and Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center. DataBank's expansion is a direct result of the rapid development the city has experienced with these and other emerging technologies.

"We are seeing continued demand from customers seeking edge access to the rich interconnection ecosystem we offer at our Pittsburgh data center," states Kevin Ooley, President and CFO for DataBank. "We believe expanding in our existing building envelope will allow us to provide high quality, enterprise grade colocation space in close proximity to our diverse carrier ecosystem."

"We are excited to see continued investment in this type of critical infrastructure in the Pittsburgh area as it further demonstrates the growing role of technology in our region," comments J. Ray Scott, Senior Manager, Storage and Virtualization, Computing Services, Carnegie Mellon University.

DataBank's Pittsburgh data center expansion will add 10,000 square feet of raised floor and 1.5MW of redundant power and be located directly adjacent to the existing 10,000-square-foot data center site. The PIT1 expansion will be ready for service in Q4 2019.

