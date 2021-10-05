DataBank Announces Expansion Plans in the New York City Metro Area with Data Center Campus

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announced the acquisition of 34 acres in Orangeburg, New York. The acreage will represent the future home of the New York City metro area's fifth data center – and augment capacity to meet the accelerating demand for mission critical IT infrastructure in the densely-populated metro area.

By purchasing the property, which includes a utility-owned substation capable of providing up to 45 MW of utility power, DataBank furthers its strategy of owning and controlling the real estate beneath its data centers, and accelerates the pace at which it can bring online new capacity. DataBank plans to construct a new 200,000 square foot data center with 150,000 square feet of raised flooring, offering 30 MW of critical power via five 6 MW data halls –- and there is room on the campus to add future expansion facilities, including an additional substation.

The New York City metropolitan area is the nation's leading center of growth for start-ups and venture capital in the tech industry, and the largest metropolitan region in the country. The region is home to the world's leading financial and trading institutions, countless technology and education assets — and dozens of major federal research facilities.

The new facility will be tethered to DataBank's highly interconnected sites in New York City's "Silicon Alley" neighborhood and New Jersey (60 Hudson St., 111 Eighth Ave. and 165 Halsey St.), providing robust metro, regional and long haul lit and dark fiber connectivity options.

"The investment in this new campus responds to the New York City metro area's need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services, solidifying its status as a prime location for enterprise-class data centers," comments Raul K. Martynek , DataBank's CEO. "With this acquisition, DataBank will bring to the nation's largest market both high-value IT operations jobs and the reliable IT infrastructure our customers need to create a limitless digital future for their business."

"The site will be ideal for hyperscale-compute providers and web-scale content and application providers to expand workloads in the densely-populated metropolitan area," stated Stephen Callahan, SVP of Sales for DataBank.

DataBank's edge infrastructure platform provides colocation, cloud and network services across its 60+ data centers, modular/micro data centers, and 20 neutral interconnects. The company's hands-on support, managed security and compliance services along with 100% uptime guarantee, provide an extra level of support and reliability for enterprises.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 29 markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

