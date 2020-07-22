DataBank Announces Opening of "SLC5" Salt Lake City Data Center

SLC5 is strategically located in Bluffdale, UT, on DataBank's 23-acre Granite Point Campus, an engine of digital growth that is helping to give the region its "Silicon Slopes" nickname. The campus features its own 66MW, N+1 substation guaranteeing lower costs and scalability needed for the most ambitious enterprises and hyper-scale cloud ventures.

DataBank's newest facility features 50,000 sq ft of raised-floor space, 13 MW of total power availability, a comprehensive suite of Colocation, Cloud, Connectivity, and Managed Services, and has been designed from the ground up with a full suite of customer amenities and all the security features needed to meet HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SSAE-18 SOC1 and SOC2, GDPR, and FedRAMP compliance requirements.



This combination of power, network, facilities, and the convenience and peace-of-mind of a campus setting ensure that DataBank's SLC5 is the ideal data center for the high-performance computing, content providers, cloud giants, hyperscale providers and large enterprises. In addition, the Granite Point Campus is located in an area of low natural disaster risk, making it an ideal backup and recovery location for customers looking for an alternative to data centers in Los Angeles or San Francisco.

"DataBank's expansion in Salt Lake City is further evidence of the city's growing importance in the data center market," says Philbert Shih, Managing Director of Structure Research. "The region's accessibility, quality of life, and business-friendly climate are attracting technology companies and talent, making it a legitimate data center location option for those on the west coast."



"DataBank has long been a believer in Salt Lake City as a fantastic data center market," comments DataBank CEO, Raul K. Martynek. "We've demonstrated our commitment to the metro by investing heavily in the Granite Point Campus. SLC5 is just our latest expansion, and if market response is any indication, it will not be our last. Plans are already on the drawing board for SLC6."



