DataBank Announces Record Sales and Financial Results for First Half of 2023

News provided by

DataBank

14 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Record leasing from Enterprise, Hyperscale Cloud, and AI-Workloads drive 56% YoY increase in Adjusted EBITDA

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, announced today that it had already surpassed its Board approved full year plan for sales and run rate adjusted EBITDA by the end of Q2, powered by unprecedented demand for data center capacity and reinforcing the company's metro edge strategy of delivering capacity in a large number of Tier I and Tier II markets.

DataBank ended the first half of 2023 at 135% of its entire 2023 sales plan noting that it had leased over 60MW of capacity in Q2 alone, driven by exceptional demand from hyperscale cloud and emerging AI workloads. The company also noted that its Q2 2023 run rate adjusted EBITDA represented a 56% growth rate over Q2-2022 results.

The record leasing performance comes at the same time DataBank has been successfully raising the capital needed to keep up with market demand. In March, the company announced it had issued $715 million of secured notes, its third securitization offering since 2021, and in April it secured a $350 million credit facility to fund continued expansions. DataBank plans another sale of investment grade securitized debt later this year.

"DataBank delivered exceptional results in the second quarter and year-to-date and is significantly ahead of plan," said Raul K. Martynek, the company's CEO. "The investments we have made over the last two years in expanding our geographic footprint into 27+ markets and accelerating data center development are being rewarded. We expect this momentum to continue into Q3 and the rest of the year."

In addition to record-breaking leasing performance, the company also noted a number of operational achievements in the 1st half of 2023 including:

"This is a great time to be in the data center business, and DataBank is exceptionally well-positioned to continue to benefit from what we see as the next great wave of technology deployments being driven by the adoption of AI." added Martynek.  

About DataBank
DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Our edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or Subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

Media Contact:
JP Laqueur
[email protected] 

SOURCE DataBank

Also from this source

DataBank Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

DataBank Completes 7 Data Center Expansions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.