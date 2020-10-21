DataBank Announces Strategic Investment in EdgePresence

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, today announced that it has made a $30M strategic investment in EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, modular data centers, providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection across key U.S. markets.

EdgePresence's Edge Data Centers (EDCs) are modular, purpose-built data centers, comprehensively and compactly designed to include critical power, monitoring, physical security and cooling. Located at targeted locations at the base of cell towers, key real estate, and enterprise campus locations, these EDCs will enable DataBank to colocate its customer workloads at the "far edge" to further reduce latency and improve performance for select applications. This modular capability complements and expands DataBank's edge strategy and comes just weeks after it announced a tripling of its footprint with the acquisition of Zayo Group's zColo data centers.

"With the continued expansion of 5G and internet infrastructure, we are seeing the need for geographic specific colocation solutions," said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "EdgePresence's modular installations will allow DataBank to deploy these targeted solutions for specific applications and use cases where traditional data center options are not optimal. The combination of DataBank's expanded footprint with zColo facilities and EdgePresence modular solutions will allow us to offer customers almost unlimited geographic flexibility for their IT infrastructure."

The announcement is yet another example of the convergence of digital infrastructure and the ecosystem benefits of DataBank's lead investor Digital Colony. EdgePresence has partnered with fellow Digital Colony portfolio company Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States. EdgePresence is currently deploying at over a dozen Vertical Bridge locations. The combination of Vertical Bridge, DataBank and EdgePresence assets will accelerate the deployment of novel infrastructure solutions for cloud, content and technology customers.

"EdgePresence has been establishing an important beachhead at the 'far edge' since 2018," said Doug Recker, the company's founder and president. "By joining forces with DataBank, we'll act as a force multiplier for their edge data center strategy, helping to bring data centers closer to the data pools being created by users, enabling next-generation, data-localization strategies and applications for 5G and IoT."

EdgePresence will continue to be run by Recker and his existing team, and collaborate with DataBank's leadership team to expand its modular data center solutions.

"I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Doug and his team to the DataBank family," said Kevin Ooley, DataBank President and CFO. "And I look forward to leveraging their innovative capabilities to further advance our Data Center Evolved™ strategy."

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About EdgePresence

EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs), providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection, is currently deploying its edge data centers (EDCs) across markets throughout the U.S. Edge Data Centers are purpose-built edge micro data centers, comprehensively and compactly designed to include critical power, distribution, physical security and cooling. EDCs are anchored at the base of cell towers, key real estate, and enterprise campus locations enabling us to deploy within 12 miles from end users. This can be called the "far edge." EdgePresence is serving as a turnkey solution for businesses looking to implement a flexible and dynamic edge compute strategy, nationally. Along with its Cell Tower partners, EdgePresence will build, deploy and operate hundreds of micro edge data centers across the United States.

