DataBank Announces the Grand Opening of its Fourth Minneapolis Metro Data Center

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announces the grand opening of its 86,000 sq. ft. carrier-neutral MSP3 data center located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The initial deployment in this secure, Tier III-designed facility provides 1.5MW of critical load power capacity and can scale to 3MW in the first data hall, with a total of 9MW of critical IT load across its three data halls in the future.

MSP3 represents just the first phase of development on the 14 acres of land that DataBank purchased in Brooklyn Park in 2020. The master plan for this DataBank campus provides up to another 170,000 sq. ft. of data center space and up to an additional 18MW of power in subsequent development phases, providing ample expansion capacity in this key market.

"DataBank continues to see Minneapolis as a fantastic destination for enterprise and technology workloads," said Raul Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "The additional capacity that MSP3 provides makes it an ideal location for hyperscale cloud and webscale application and content providers seeking to build a strong edge presence in the market."

"The need for more localized data center infrastructure continues to intensify and edge locations like Minneapolis are seeing increased levels of demand. DataBank is building in strategic increments that can accommodate a wider range of scenarios, while also offering the ability to interconnect with partners and cloud infrastructure platforms," said Philbert Shih, Managing Director, Structure Research Ltd.

The region's large concentration of Fortune 500 companies, along with rich tech, healthcare, and research communities drives the demand for colocation, interconnection, and cloud services. This highly reliable data center offers a 2N utility, block redundant configuration and can cool up to 105kW of power for each cabinet.

Serving the dense infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers, content delivery networks and enterprises, MSP3 offers flexible fiber and carrier connectivity along with:

N+1 Cooling Design

7x24x365 security

Fencing and access control gates

Dual-factor authentication for data center access

Security cameras on all doors and common areas

DataBank will host a Grand Opening event on November 10, 2021, and will feature local dignitaries. To register for the event, please visit DataBank's Minneapolis (MSP3) Grand Opening Tickets, Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM | Eventbrite.

For more information on DataBank's highly compliant data center infrastructure, please visit https://www.databank.com or call 800-840-7533.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30 markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach. We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

