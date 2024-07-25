DataBank Begins Developing a Third Data Center on its Ashburn Virginia Campus

New facility will bring a much-needed 20MW of power and 70,000 raised square feet of "HPC-ready" data center space to the already constrained Northern Virginia market.

DALLAS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, today announced that it has now begun construction of its third data center on Red Rum Drive in Ashburn VA. It is immediately adjacent to its existing 13-acre campus in Ashburn, VA, bringing critical new space and power inventory to one of the busiest data center markets in the world.

The new facility (IAD4) and surrounding 5-acres of land are being developed in collaboration with GI Partners, and will join the two existing facilities (IAD1, IAD3) already in operation on the existing 13-acre campus. IAD4 will provide an additional 20MW of power (in a constrained market) and 70,000 raised square feet of space, increasing the total capacity of the campus to 18 acres, 70MW of power and 375,000 square feet of data center space.

"This new site demonstrates DataBank's ability to creatively source additional space and power in extremely constrained markets," comments Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "By expanding this Ashburn campus, DataBank is responding to the northern VA market's surging need for colocation space and power that can support the A.I. applications of the future."

The new IAD4 data center, which is expected to be available in Q1 2026, will leverage DataBank's recently announced Universal Data Hall Design (UDHD) which will ensure capacity can be quickly deployed and will meet the sustainability and High-Performance Computing (HPC) power and cooling requirements of the most demanding hyperscale cloud and AI applications.

The announcement to expand its Ashburn, VA campus comes just 8 months after DataBank announced the acquisition of 85 acres in Culpeper VA, creating a second campus in the Northern VA market which will eventually accommodate three two-story facilities totaling 1.4M square feet of gross data center space and 192MW of power.

