DataBank Celebrates the Opening of the New Jersey Institute of Technology's Wulver High Performance Computing Environment - Hosted within Its EWR2 Data Center

DataBank

25 May, 2023, 10:30 ET

DataBank is a leader in supporting High Performance Computing (HPC) environments, providing adequate power density and cooling requirements for college research institutions.

DALLAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, congratulates the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on the opening of its Wulver High Performance Computing environment, now live in DataBank's Piscataway, NJ EWR2 data center.

"Research has propelled NJIT's growth as a leading national university, and partnering with DataBank will dramatically improve the performance of our research computing environment," said Atam Dhawan, interim provost and senior executive vice president. "This partnership supports NJIT's research mission to advance the knowledge base through new discoveries, and basic, applied and translational research and technology development."

NJIT's steady rise in research activity and output has necessitated the upgrade. NJIT is one of only 146 universities nationwide to earn the R1 ranking by Carnegie Classification — the highest research designation — and one of just three R1 universities in New Jersey. Research expenditures have surpassed $160 million, up nearly $70 million since 2010. NJIT comprises 150 research institutes, centers, and laboratories, up from 31 in 2010.

The university aims for national and international prominence in research through new discoveries in areas ranging from medical sensors and devices to robotics, to nanotechnology, to cybersecurity, to next-generation materials, among other topics of vital importance in basic, applied, and translational research. Five research clusters exist within the research enterprise of NJIT: Bioscience and Bioengineering; Data Science and Management; Environment and Sustainability; Materials Science and Engineering; and Robotics and Machine Learning.

DataBank is also announcing the creation of a new higher education program and partnership with NJIT where DataBank will offer internships, co-op, and scholarships to students at NJIT and other higher education institutions. "Tailoring this HPC hosting environment was a complicated effort that required close collaboration between key stakeholders from NJIT and DataBank," said Paul Attallah, national account manager at DataBank. "This teamwork inspired us to develop this mutually beneficial program. DataBank will benefit from the contributions of NJIT's students, and NJIT will give its students a chance to advance their careers."

DataBank delivers High Performance Computing environments to NJIT and other higher education institutions in support of their research programs as well as other organizations with requirements for high powered compute and storage.

DataBank and NJIT will celebrate the opening of its HPC environment at the Databank campus on May 31 and will host a live symposium later in 2023.

For more information about available services at Databank's colocation facilities or to request a quote, visit databank.com or call 800-840-7533.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

To learn more or tour a facility, visit databank.com or call 1 (800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank

