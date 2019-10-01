DataBank Closes Acquisition Of LightBound And Announces Sale Of Fiber Assets To Everstream

DALLAS, Oct.1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services, announces the close of its acquisition of Indianapolis-based LightBound , a colocation, Internet, voice, network and cloud services provider. This transaction expands DataBank's growing portfolio of edge data centers in secondary markets with the addition of two enterprise-class facilities with over 56,000 gross square feet of colocation space and 9.5MW of installed UPS.

The data centers are located in the downtown Indy Telcom Center, the most densely interconnected location in the Indianapolis metro area and provide the highest quality Tier III capacity in the market.

Concurrently with the closing, DataBank has divested the LightBound fiber/CLEC assets to Everstream , a business-only fiber network provider. The divestment will allow DataBank to focus on its core data center and managed services offering and allow Everstream to enter the Indianapolis market, serving the needs of existing LightBound fiber/CLEC customers as well as new enterprises in the area.

"Our investment in LightBound and divestment is a part of our customer-centric strategy to offer high quality colocation and cloud solutions to enterprise and cloud and content customers," commented Raul K. Martynek , CEO of DataBank. "We look forward to continuing the phenomenal customer service reputation that LightBound built as a trusted provider and adding DataBank's broad infrastructure services suite and national footprint to the Indianapolis market. We also expect LightBound customers who have purchased fiber/CLEC services to benefit from the scale and resources of Everstream as that is the core focus of their business."

With more than 10,000 miles of fiber across the Midwest, the transaction accelerates Everstream's planned entry into the Indianapolis market, and provides Everstream with a lit fiber network extending across the metro area. With this transaction, Everstream is on track to grow to more than 15,000 miles of fiber with more than 3,000 on-net locations in 12 markets throughout the Midwest by the end of 2020.

DataBank and Everstream intend to partner closely with each other as they integrate the legacy LightBound assets into DataBank and Everstream's operations.

"Everstream is expanding its footprint across the Midwest and this transaction in Indianapolis aligns with our focus on delivering enterprise-grade fiber to businesses that require network speed, reliability and scalability," said Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey. "We look forward to serving existing customers in Indianapolis and expanding with additional route miles of fiber that will bring added benefits across the region."

DataBank now operates 20 data centers in 9 US markets, including Dallas, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Baltimore, Atlanta, and Indianapolis. For more information, please visit www.databank.com .

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and connectivity services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications, and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance, and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1 (800) 840-7533.

