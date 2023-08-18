DataBank Completes 7 Data Center Expansions

Increased Power and Floor Space Allows Customers to Easily Scale Compute Resources

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announced today the completion of seven data center expansions in Dallas, Las Vegas, San Diego, Irvine, and Kansas City as well as two in Atlanta. Combined, these colocation facilities have added 15+ megawatts of power and 114,000 raised square feet of floor space during the past 12 months to their existing capacities.

"For organizations planning to deploy, or for existing customers already set up in these data centers, these expansions give them more room to grow," said Tony Qorri, the DataBank Vice President of Construction. "They can avoid the hassle of moving to a new data center when it's time to scale their compute resources."

Customers also won't have to worry about the cost of building out their existing facilities or migrating applications to a new data center—which helps avoid risk. With these expansions, the seven data centers now enable customers to consume more power and leverage abundant raised floor space.

Each data center features advanced power designs and cooling systems for redundancy as well as modern dual-factor authentication for client access to the facilities. For onsite security, DataBank provides 7x24x365 staffing and CCTV. The data centers also comply with SSAE18, SOC1, SOC2, HIPAA, GLBA, and PCI-DSS.

The seven data centers are strategically located in top U.S. metros and serve as major interconnect hubs to extend customer network infrastructure to today's edge—where end-users demand low latency. Across the entire country, DataBank has established 74 data centers less than 50 miles from 70% of the U.S. population that offer a combined 2.79 million square feet of raised floor space and 378 megawatts of power for critical IT loads.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Our edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, Follow us on LinkedIn or Subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

