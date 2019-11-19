DataBank Completes FedRAMP Authorization for its Dallas and Minnesota Data Centers

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services, announces today the completion of its reassessments and maintenance of existing authorizations of the General Services Administration's (GSA) Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring, essential for organizations in this digital age. In addition, DataBank added two new data center facilities to its FedRAMP portfolio, DFW3 in Dallas, Texas and MSP2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. DataBank's Baltimore data center also meets the FedRAMP designation.

"The FedRAMP certification of DFW3 and MSP2 are part of DataBank's plans to more than double its FedRAMP compliant Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) capacity, a capability that is important for our customers in achieving high-security environments," states Mark Houpt , Chief Information Security Officer for DataBank. "As a direct response to serving our customers' needs on multiple levels, the certifications for DFW3 and MSP2 mark our commitment to compliance enablement, operational excellence and maintaining a secure facility."

DataBank DFW3 and MSP2 facilities are Uptime Certified Tier III constructed data centers and are marked by multiple layers of physical security and hardened infrastructure including:

Security guards onsite

Multiple layers of biometric controls

Backed by a 24/7 SOC and NOC

N+1 Cooling

24x7x365 on-site monitoring

Perimeter Fencing

FedRAMP , HIPAA , PCI-DSS , SSAE-18 SOC1/SOC2 Certifications

, , , SOC1/SOC2 Certifications 100% Uptime SLA

Remote and Smart Hands support

Two Meet Me Rooms with 12+ on-site network providers

For more information, visit www.databank.com .

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and connectivity services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications, and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance, and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1 (800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank

Related Links

www.databank.com

