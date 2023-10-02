DataBank Completes Sale of French Data Center Assets to Etix Everywhere

Deal includes five data centers in Paris, Toulouse, and Montpellier

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, announced today that it has completed the sale of its five data centers in France (operating as "zColo France SAS") to Etix Everywhere, a major edge data center player in Europe and Asia.  DataBank initially acquired the French data centers as part of the zColo transaction in 2020. 

The completion of the transaction allows DataBank to fully focus on its core U.S. market, which is served by 65+ facilities in 27+ markets. 

"We are glad to complete the sale of our French assets to Etix Everywhere, and have our French customers and employees join a platform extremely focused on the European market," said Raul Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "Now, we'll be able to target our capital and resources on deepening our US portfolio to meet the increasing demand for data center capacity that has been unleashed by artificial intelligence applications.

Guggenheim Partners served as financial advisor to DataBank in connection with the transaction and Delsol Avocats served as legal counsel.

About DataBank
DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Our edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, Follow us on LinkedIn or Subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About Etix Everywhere
Etix Everywhere is a prominent player in the data center industry, providing secure and interconnected data center solutions to clients worldwide through its global network of 15 data centers.

SOURCE DataBank

