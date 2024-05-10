DataBank Dedicates Orangeburg New York Data Center Campus Laying Foundation of A.I. Infrastructure in the Hudson Valley

New campus and its first data center bring jobs, innovation, and economic growth to the region.

DALLAS, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, held a dedication ceremony yesterday for its new Orangeburg Data Center Campus and celebrated the construction of its first data center (LGA3) there.

This event marks DataBank's latest IT infrastructure expansion in the rapidly growing New York market to meet the new demand for increased capacity and mission-critical IT infrastructure and services.

"Our new Orangeburg campus lays the foundation for artificial intelligence infrastructure in New York State's Hudson Valley," said DataBank CEO Raul Martynek. "Its construction perfectly aligns with the State of New York's Empire A.I. Initiative, which endeavors to establish New York as the national leader in A.I. research and innovation."

DataBank's first data center on the campus – LGA3 – is currently under construction and will open in early 2025, ultimately providing 200,000 square feet of data center capacity and 30MW of critical power (expandable to 45MW) delivered via an on-site sub-station. The site will eventually accommodate a second facility (LGA4) and another 45MW on-site substation. The Orangeburg Campus also will be connected to DataBank's major carrier hotel locations at 111 8th Avenue (LGA1) and 60 Hudson in Manhattan (LGA2) as well as 165 Halsey Street in Newark, NJ (EWR1) providing "one-hop" performance for latency-sensitive financial, media and A.I. applications.

The dedication ceremony was attended by a number of NY State, County, and Town officials who all commented on the positive impact the campus will bring to the region.

"The Town of Orangeburg extends a warm welcome to the inaugural data center on the Orangeburg campus, as it represents a significant milestone in our region's journey towards technological advancement and economic growth," said Teresa Kenney, supervisor of the Town of Orangeburg. "We look forward to a long partnership with DataBank which has already proven to be a responsible corporate citizen in many ways."

"Today marks a pivotal moment for Rockland County as we celebrate the dedication of this cutting-edge data center campus," said Lucy Redzeposki, Rockland County director of Economic Development. "This investment not only brings new jobs and revenue to our community but also solidifies our position as a hub for technological excellence and economic prosperity."

"The construction and dedication of the LGA3 data center represent a significant milestone for our regional community and New York State as a whole," said New York State Senator Bill Weber. "This state-of-the-art facility not only signifies our commitment to technological advancement but also brings forth a wave of opportunity, bolstering our economy and strengthening our position as a leader in innovation. With its completion, we anticipate a ripple effect of growth, job creation, and enhanced infrastructure, shaping a brighter future for all."

Orangeburg is 30 miles north of Manhattan and the data center site is located at 2000 Corporate Drive.

About DataBank

Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies in 2023, DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Our edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

