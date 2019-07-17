DataBank Deploys Significant Expansion of Its Pittsburgh Edge Data Center to Accelerate Growth of Tech Ecosystem

DALLAS, Texas, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services, announces the expansion of its Pittsburgh (PIT1) edge data center, helping to accelerate growth of the region's tech ecosystem. The PIT1 expansion is designed to further address demand for enterprise grade infrastructure combined with robust interconnection options. As the most connected data center in Pittsburgh, the PIT1 expansion includes an additional 10,500 sq. ft for a total of 25,000 sq. ft. of raised floor space and is now ready for service.

"With this PIT1 expansion and our new PIT2 datacenter in North Fayette, DataBank offers the best colocation footprint in the Pittsburgh market," comments Stephen Callahan, DataBank's Senior Vice President of Sales. "PIT1 is a dominant interconnection hub, addressing the metro and long-haul connectivity and resiliency needs of enterprises, as well as tech, cloud and content providers."

Pittsburgh's tech boom is well documented as the city transforms from rust belt to robotics row, led in part by Carnegie Mellon University. CMU's Center for Technology Transfer and Enterprise Creation has led to hundreds of new companies, raising more than $1 billion in venture capital financing. Google, Facebook, Uber have outposts in the city, and several autonomous car startups call the city home. The real-time nature of these tech companies with latency sensitive applications, including robotics, IoT and autonomous vehicles requires them to be closer to the edge for computing and to optimize performance.

"DataBank recognizes Pittsburgh as a high growth market," adds Raul Martynek, Databank's CEO. "Our PIT1 expansion and PIT2 facility represent over $50M in investment and demonstrate our commitment to serving the tech ecosystem and enterprises in this burgeoning marketplace."

DataBank's PIT1 data center expansion includes the following:

1500kW of 2N critical UPS IT load capacity

Supplements 400kW of N+1 IT load capacity on first floor N+1, including upgraded rooftop heat rejection equipment

New 1500kW of IT load supported by two new 2500kW generators with 2N redundancy

Utility power delivered through new 2N transformers served by DQL 23kVA primary utility power service

250 Tons of N+1 cooling

Customer space, including office, conference and break rooms

As a carrier neutral data center with connectivity to 31 carriers, PIT1 offers customers access to hybrid, public, private, managed cloud options, along with 2MW of critical power.

Designed to support stringent requirements for reliability and security, PIT1 offers on-site security personnel 24x7x365 and meets compliance standards for HIPAA , PCI-DSS , SSAE-18 and GDPR.

DataBank is in nine markets including Atlanta, Baltimore, Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.databank.com .

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and connectivity services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications, and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance, and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1 (800) 840-7533.

