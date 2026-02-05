DataBank Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

Ninety Five Percent of Employees Claim It's a Great Place to Work

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, today announced it has earned Great Place To Work® certification during the first year it sought such recognition. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DataBank. This year, 95% of employees said it's a great place to work – 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it's based on what our employees say about working at DataBank," said Raul K. Martynek, CEO. "We've worked hard and purposefully to build a culture where people feel supported, empowered, and connected to the work we do for our customers and each other. This certification validates that effort."

DataBank's employees cited connection to the company mission, job clarity, pride of ownership, workplace safety, and inclusion as standout aspects of the company's culture.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DataBank stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank