DataBank Further Expands Capacity in SLC5 Data Center in Salt Lake City

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announced the opening of data halls number four and five in its SLC5 data center, located at the company's Granite Point North campus complex in Bluffdale, Utah. The announcement comes on the heels of the company's recently announced opening of data hall three at the same location.

These are the fourth and fifth of five data halls at the DataBank's SLC5 facility, each providing 10,000 square feet of raised floor and 2 MW of UPS. The opening of these remaining data halls brings SLC5's total to 50,000 square feet of raised flooring and 10 MW of critical IT load. Like the rest of the facilities on the Granite Point campus, SLC5 offers network connectivity to over a dozen carriers and cloud providers, as well as access to DataBank's own private, onsite, 66 MW N+1 power substation.

The SLC5 campus was built from the ground up with a full suite of customer amenities and security features that meet HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SSAE-18 SOC1 and SOC2, and GDPR compliance requirements. This combination of power, network, facilities and the convenience and peace-of-mind ensure that DataBank's SLC5 is the ideal data center for the high-performance computing for content providers, cloud giants, hyperscale providers, and large enterprises.

The Salt Lake City region, also known as the "Silicon Slopes" provides a business-friendly environment and low cost of living that can help any enterprise grow. That, combined with low power costs and ample network connectivity, have led to an explosion of large technology companies putting down roots in the state.

"The completion of the five data halls is reflective of the regional embrace of technology and of unrelenting customer demand for colocation, connectivity and cloud services," comments Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "All of this solidifies Salt Lake City's status as a prime location for enterprise-class data centers. With all five data halls at SLC5 open and expected to fill quickly, we've already broken ground on SLC6, our next facility on the Granite Point campus."

For more information about SLC5, or to schedule a tour, please visit https://www.databank.com/data-centers/ or call 800-840-7533.

In addition, the DataBank team will be a bronze sponsor at the Silicon Slopes Summit to be held Oct 13-14, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Attendees can meet at the DataBank booth or to set up a meeting onsite, please fill out this meeting form: https://success.databank.com/silicon-slopes-meeting.

