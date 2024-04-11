DataBank Named "Data Center Solution of the Year" in 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards

Data center provider recognized for its flexible and innovative data hall design

DALLAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed services, today announced that it has been selected as the "Data Center Solution of the Year" for its Universal Data Hall Design (UDHD) in the fifth annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Tech Breakthrough.

To accommodate the growing demand for high-density colocation brought about by generative AI's accelerated adoption, DataBank rolled out an agile framework for building next-gen data centers. The company's Universal Data Hall Design (UDHD) was created to address the challenge of rapidly and efficiently deploying new data center capacity for today's wide range of workloads: from enterprise colocation applications to next-gen AI applications. UDHD allows DataBank to bring on new capacity quickly and efficiently without having to retrofit or redesign a facility.

"Data centers are at the core of our digital lives, and we created UDHD to better accommodate the growing demand for data center services," said Raul Martynek, CEO at DataBank. "UDHD is crucial to our ability to evolve along with technology, prioritizing flexibility and resiliency for the future. We're honored by this recognition from Data Breakthrough for our focus on building the data centers of the future."

The Data Breakthrough Awards recognizes the breakthrough companies, products and services in this new era of digital data, with categories spanning across Data Analytics, Big Data, Data Storage and many more. This year's award attracted over 2,250 nominations from companies around the world.

For more information about DataBank's award-winning approach to data center infrastructure, download the white paper: The Need for a More Flexible, Sustainable Data Center Design, Now and Into the Future.

About DataBank

Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies in 2023, DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Our edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

