DataBank Ranks on US EPA's National Top 100 List of Green Power Users

Fourth Consecutive Year on the List Underscores Data Center Colocation Provider's Net Zero Goal

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed services, announced it has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) earning a place on its National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership (GPP), ranking 54th. The company also ranked 15th on the Top 30 list of green power consumer in Tech & Telecom. This represents a year-over-year ranking improvement from 78th and 17th, respectively.

DataBank used nearly 349 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power from May 1. 2023 to April 30, 2024, which represents 30% of its operation's total power needs. Combined with additional RECs procured after this recording period and grid power, over 60% of DataBank's power comes from renewable sources. DataBank's choice to use green power helps advance the voluntary market for green power, as well as the development of those sources.

"We are proud once again to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for our green power use," said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank CEO. "This underscores our resolve — and progress — toward our goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Our green power use is smart business. It's what our customers and investors expect from us. Even as we expand our data center footprint, we are reducing our emissions footprint."

By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, DataBank and other Green Power Partners are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain, and regional haze.

"We are pleased to be ranked among the top green power users, again, but more pleased we are able to provide renewable power to our customers and stay ahead or on par with other companies in our industry," said Jenny Gerson, head of sustainability for DataBank.

"This list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment," said James Critchfield, Program Director of EPA's Green Power Partnership. "EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership's Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment."

According to the U.S. EPA, DataBank's green power use of nearly 349 million kWh is equivalent to the annual electricity use of more than 32,000 average American homes.

To learn more about DataBank's commitment to environmental sustainability, view our latest ESG report.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2003 and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2022, the Partnership had nearly 700 Partners voluntarily using nearly 95 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

