Database Automation Market Worth 1,714.0 Million USD by 2023

The proliferation of cloud-based applications and services, and the rising partnerships and acquisitions in the database management space are some of the major driving factors for the Database Automation Market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for intelligent business processes and growing innovation across verticals are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

The provisioning segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global Database Automation Market during the forecast period.

The provisioning segment helps enterprises prevent database downtimes and offers high availability of systems. The provisioning segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period, as it enables organizations to minimize the failure of multi-tier applications with an improved application roll out and manage complex database configurations to support applications deployed in hybrid data centers.

The database test automation segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The demand for automated database management processes is growing with the evolution of database automation technology. The database test automation segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The database test automation solution provides improved ways to test and validate end-to-end databases, overpowering the limitations of traditional database testing. The market for database test automation solutions is expected to grow, as it helps organizations ensure better integrity of data with applications, and monitor the health of data, thereby assisting in improving the overall decision-making of organizations.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is the most competitive and rapidly changing Database Automation Market across the globe. The region has witnessed a high adoption of database automation solutions, due to the increasing demand for automated database management processes and the higher adoption of digital technologies. The US and Canada are projected to extensively implement database automation solutions. Hence, North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the global Database Automation Market during the forecast period.

The major vendors in the global Database Automation Market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), CA Technologies (US), BMC Software (US), Micro Focus (UK), AWS (US), Datavail (US), Percona (US), DBmaestro (US), HelpSystems (US), Datical (US), Redgate (UK), WhereScape (New Zealand), Severalnines (Sweden), Quest Software (US), IDERA (US), SAP (Germany), Chef (US), Redis Labs (US), NuoDB (US), TestingWhiz (US), Puppet (US), Clustrix (US), and MemSQL (US).

