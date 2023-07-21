Database Reveals Italy's Booming Data Center Market with 63 Existing and 9 Upcoming Facilities

This comprehensive Excel product presents a detailed analysis of Italy's data center landscape, covering 63 existing data centers and 9 upcoming facilities, situated in key locations including Milan, Rome, Arezzo, Pavia, Turin, Tuscamy, Burgamo, Palermo, Frosinone, Pisa, Bologna, Ancona, Piacenza, Treviso, Venice, Perugia, Massarosa, and Padua.

Italy's Thriving Data Center Market

As one of Europe's mature data center markets, Italy has emerged as a key player in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. According to the Networked Readiness Index (NRI) for 2022, Italy's ICT sector secured the 45th position, showcasing its robust growth. Notably, ICT specialists in the country have seen a significant increase of around 50% over the last decade, underlining Italy's dedication to technological advancement. Among the prominent ICT companies is TIM, a major player contributing to Italy's technology ecosystem.

Digital Italy 2026: Driving Ultra-Broadband Connectivity and Digital Infrastructure

To further propel Italy's digital landscape, the country launched the ambitious "Digital Italy 2026" initiative. This forward-looking plan aims to provide ultra-broadband connectivity and digitalized infrastructure, paving the way for enhanced efficiency and innovation in various sectors. Furthermore, the plan outlines measures for digitalizing the public administration, facilitating streamlined services for citizens and businesses.

Embracing Renewable Energy: Sustainable Data Centers

Italy's data center operators are keen on adopting renewable energy to power their facilities sustainably. With abundant potential for renewable energy in the country, operators are actively seeking ways to harness clean power for their data centers. A notable example is Italian renewable energy firm ERG, which signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Telecom Italia in 2021, committing to supply 3.4 TWh of green energy.

Key Data Points in the Database

The "Italy Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis" database provides critical insights into each data center facility. For the existing data centers, the database covers essential details such as location, operator/owner name, facility address, white-floor area, IT load capacity, rack capacity, year of operations, design standards (Tier I - IV), and power/cooling redundancy. For upcoming data centers, the database includes investment details, white-floor area, IT load capacity, investment amount, electrical and mechanical infrastructure investments, general construction services investment, announcement year, project status (opened/under construction/announced & planned), and active or expected year of opening.

Prominent Investors and Operators

The database includes a comprehensive list of investors and operators actively contributing to Italy's data center market. Notable companies covered in the report are Aruba, Data4Group, Telecom Italia, Equinix, Retelit, STACK Infrastructure, Irideos, SUPERNAP Italia, BT Italia, Caldera21 (CDLAN), Telecom Italia, Elmec Informatica, Eni, Seeweb, Colt DCS, IT Gate, Fastweb, Open Hub Med, Vianova, Itnet, EXE.IT SRL SB, CSI PIEMONTE, Fastnet, Naquadria, ASCO TLC, Unidata, MIX, Rack One APPLiCO Digital Lab, Telecom Italia Sparkle, NS3, Vantage Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, Vitali, CNA Toscana Centro, Order of Architects of Pistoia, and the Rural Vivaistico Ornamentale District of Pistoia.

Target Audience

The "Italy Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis" database is an indispensable resource for data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, and corporate and government agencies. For those seeking comprehensive insights into Italy's thriving data center market, this database is an invaluable tool for making informed decisions.

