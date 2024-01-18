Databento Adds ICE Futures Europe and ICE Endex Market Coverage

Expansion marks the company's first international venue

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Databento is pleased to announce the expansion of its coverage to Europe as an authorized distributor of ICE data. This milestone coincides with the unveiling of the company's first international venue and the introduction of the much-anticipated ICE Futures Europe iMpact (IFEU.IMPACT) and ICE Endex iMpact (NDEX.IMPACT) data services.

The data is sourced from ICE's iMpact multicast data feed, the primary API for ICE futures and options market data. The feed is picked up at ICE's colocation facilities at 20 Cranes Farm Road in Basildon and 350 E Cermak in Chicago and then transported over a private backbone to CyrusOne Aurora I, the site of CME's matching engine, for capture and redistribution. This arrangement provides Databento's users with consistent timestamping between CME and ICE's futures markets.

About ICE Futures Europe
ICE Futures Europe is the home to 50% of the world's crude and refined oil futures trading, as well as other options and futures contracts like natural gas, power, coal, emissions, and soft commodities.
About ICE Endex

ICE Endex is the leading energy exchange in continental Europe. It covers a diverse range of energy products, including European gas, emissions, and power markets. It provides valuable data for energy firms, EU ETS compliance entities, and financial participants to manage price risk effectively.

Christina Qi, CEO of Databento, expressed her enthusiasm regarding the debut of the company's inaugural international venue, stating, "The introduction of ICE data marks an important milestone for Databento. It signifies our foray into international markets and delivers a crucial market data service for firms covering European energy markets."

The datasets cover European futures and options for all energy and commodities products, including all listed outrights, spreads, and options combinations across every expiration month. Databento works with any language through its Raw API, which uses a binary protocol over TCP and HTTP API. The company also provides client libraries for Rust, Python, and C++.

To learn more, check out the company's blog post here or contact sales.

About Databento
Databento's data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform makes it simpler and faster to access financial market data. Founded by traders and engineers from world-class quantitative hedge funds, Databento's self-service model allows users to instantly pick up live exchange feeds and terabytes of historical data. Users have the flexibility to only pay for what they use, or opt for flat-rate pricing. Databento's servers are hosted in the colocation facilities of various trading venues for low-latency and high-fidelity data capture, directly from the source.

To learn more about Databento, visit www.databento.com.

