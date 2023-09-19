Databento Welcomes Bloomberg Veteran Keith Fox as First Sales Leader

News provided by

Databento

19 Sep, 2023, 08:41 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databento, the leading data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform for financial market data, is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Fox as its first sales leader. With a proven track record of driving sales growth and cultivating strong customer relationships, Keith brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Databento's world-class team.

In his new role as Director of Sales, Keith is responsible for leading Databento's enterprise sales efforts, executing sales strategies, and driving revenue growth. He will play a critical role in further establishing Databento as a trusted partner for businesses seeking modern market data solutions.

Keith joins Databento after 26 years with Bloomberg, which included leadership roles in real-time market data solutions and fixed income order management. His career is marked by a consistent ability to build high-performing sales teams and drive exceptional results. Keith's deep understanding of market microstructure and the evolving financial data industry will be invaluable as Databento continues to expand its presence.

Keith joins Databento's all-star roster with team members from some of the world's most respected tech and financial organizations, including Two Sigma, Tower Research Capital, Citadel, Virtu Financial, Flow Traders, Corvil, Pico, Amazon Web Services, Google, and Stripe.

Databento CEO Christina Qi shared her excitement about the new addition to the team, saying, "Keith's extensive experience in sales leadership and his deep knowledge of the market data industry make him uniquely qualified to lead our sales efforts. We believe his leadership will play a pivotal role in our mission to empower industry professionals with the data they need when they need it."

Commenting on his new position, Keith Fox said, "I'm thrilled to join the Databento team and be part of an organization that's at the forefront of modernizing market data access. I've spent years working with institutions as they navigate the unique challenges in this industry, and I'm excited to work toward addressing some of the most common pain points with market data."

Keith's appointment represents a significant milestone in the company's growth journey, following a breakthrough quarter in which the company saw API traffic increase by 19% and expanded coverage to over 20 trading venues. With Fox's leadership, Databento will strengthen its position as a leading provider of market data solutions and expand its customer base globally.

About Databento

Databento's data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform makes it simpler and faster to access financial market data. Founded by traders and engineers from world-class quantitative hedge funds, Databento's self-service model allows users to instantly pick up live exchange feeds and terabytes of historical data. Users have the flexibility to only pay for what they use, or opt for flat-rate pricing. Databento's servers are hosted in the colocation facilities of various trading venues for low-latency and high-fidelity data capture, directly from the source.

To learn more about Databento, visit www.databento.com.

Media contact:
Jennifer DeRome
[email protected]
617-553-4000

SOURCE Databento

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.