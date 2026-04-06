DataBeyond Unveils Asia's Largest Unmanned AI Sorting Center, Setting a New Circular Economy Benchmark

TAICHUNG, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBeyond, a global leader in AI-powered intelligent sorting equipment, recently revealed that its flagship project in Taichung, Taiwan—Asia's largest unmanned intelligent sorting center for all-category mixed plastics—has entered a phase of routine, high-efficiency operation. As the region's first milestone project to achieve digital and intelligent sorting of all-category mixed plastics, it not only marks a leap in waste resource processing capacity in Asia but also provides a "China-originated solution" for the digital transformation of the global circular economy through cutting-edge AI technology.

Addressing the Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) challenge, DataBeyond's Taichung facility features a fully automated design with a daily capacity of 100 tons. By deploying the AI Agent Factory Management System, the center has achieved unmanned production, eliminating the need for 20 sorting workers per shift. Throughput has surged from 2 to 10 tons per hour, a 500% efficiency increase that redefines plastic recycling as a high-tech industry.

Technological Edge: Closing the "Plastic-to-Plastic" Loop The center's core competitiveness lies in DataBeyond's proprietary "AI + Multi-Sensor Fusion" technology. Utilizing 256-band hyperspectral imaging and deep learning, the system identifies over 17 materials and colors, including PET, PP, PE, and ABS. By converting complex waste into industrial-grade recycled resin, it significantly reduces reliance on virgin petroleum.

"DataBeyond is committed to promoting intelligent sorting globally," said Mo Zhuoya, CEO of DataBeyond. "The Taichung project proves that AI can liberate humans from dangerous work, allowing labor to become more dignified while giving waste a second life."

ESG Leadership: Tech for Good Aligned with global ESG standards, the project delivers measurable impact:

Environmental: Daily processing of 100 tons of plastic reduces carbon emissions and microplastic pollution.

Social: The implementation of automated production lines has vastly enhanced workers' occupational health and safety, embodying the humanistic care of "Tech for Good."

About DataBeyond

Founded in 2018, DataBeyond focuses on AI and optoelectronic fusion, with thousands of units operating globally. We empower recycling enterprises to "afford and excel" in using high-end equipment, accelerating the global transition to an intelligent recycling era.

Contact:

YI WU

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+86 18038378718

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