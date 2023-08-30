Databricks Ventures invests in Hightouch

Databricks and Hightouch are building a future where all of a company's data is immediately actionable

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch and Databricks are deepening their partnership to help companies turn their data into action. Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced that Databricks Ventures has invested in its recent $38M fundraising round.

Databricks Ventures invests in innovative companies that share its view of the future for data, analytics, and AI- and so Hightouch was a natural fit. Databricks customers, including Grammarly, MEWS , and PetSmart, use Hightouch to take the data and insights they've built in the Lakehouse and activate them to their everyday business tools to drive operational use cases like predictive targeting, personalized recommendations, and churn prevention across marketing channels. As companies increasingly rely on Databricks to build and deploy AI models, Hightouch's solutions will enable them to take the predictions and insights from these models and use them to drive actual actions in downstream tools.

Hightouch has been at the forefront of both the Reverse ETL and Customer Data Platform (CDP) categories, offering user-friendly activation features for anyone within an organization. With its most recent release, users can now perform Identity Resolution directly within the Databricks Lakehouse to create 360-degree customer profiles. Marketing teams can then activate these rich profiles of customer data, behavioral events, and machine-learning models with Hightouch's no-code feature suite, Customer Studio , across operational tools and marketing channels.

"Databricks customers are using Hightouch to build CDPs directly on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, and we're investing in Hightouch to build a future where the Lakehouse and its AI capabilities can drive every aspect of business operations and customer outreach," said Andrew Ferguson, VP of Corporate Development and Ventures at Databricks.

"We're thrilled to share a vision of a future where every company can take action on their customer data and AI models," said Tejas Manohar, co-founder of Hightouch. "We're seeing companies use the combination of Databricks and Hightouch to revolutionize their businesses, and are excited for the next wave of innovations this partnership will unlock."

To get started using Hightouch to activate data, schedule a meeting with their solution engineers.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is a leading provider of Data Activation and Customer Data Platform (CDP) solutions, enabling marketing and data teams to activate customer data directly from their data warehouse to over 200 destinations like ad platforms and CRMs. Hightouch is used by leading organizations like Cars.com, Spotify, TripAdvisor, PetSmart, and GameStop to unlock a fast, flexible, and scalable CDP alternative by enabling them to activate audiences and other customer data points directly from their organization's single source of truth - the data warehouse - out to the many business tools it is needed in.

About Databricks Ventures

Databricks Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Databricks, the Data and AI company. Databricks Ventures invests in innovative companies that align with our view of the future for data, analytics and AI. We are investing in companies that are committed to extending the lakehouse ecosystem or using the lakehouse architecture to create the next generation of AI-powered companies.

SOURCE Hightouch