DataCamp Acquires UAE's Optima, Launches 'Classrooms' Giving Free Access to Educators and their Students for the first time in the Middle East

Optima founder and CEO, Yusuf Saber appointed as Chief AI Officer and will lead DataCamp's global AI operations from the UAE

DataCamp to provide UAE educators, students and government employees free access to select DataCamp content for the first time in the Middle East

Optima previously raised $1.1m from COTU Ventures and prominent angel investors including founders and senior executives from Careem, Kitopi, Talabat, and Docebo.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCamp, the leading online learning platform for data and AI skill building, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Dubai-based Optima, an AI-native learning platform for building data and AI skills. Optima founder and CEO Yusuf Saber will join DataCamp as Chief AI Officer, with the rest of the company's employees joining DataCamp as part of the deal.

Optima's AI-native learning experience adjusts itself in real time, tailoring how it paces a lesson, explains concepts and gives feedback to each learner's individual profile. Optima's and DataCamp's platforms are used by leading Middle Eastern tech brands such as Talabat and Careem, and large enterprises such as ADQ. It helps these companies keep one-step ahead of the extraordinary pace of the AI evolution and the rapidly evolving data demands on today's workforce.

Optima technology is already powering key curriculum in the DataCamp platform, and premium subscribers can opt for the AI-native experience in many of the company's top courses. Optima's technology will be integrated across more of the platform over the next six months, further supercharging DataCamps's existing library and net new curriculum.

"Optima was built in the UAE to embed intelligence directly into the learning experience, so we can intuitively adjust each lesson to who a learner is and what they already know, and equip them to succeed in the global AI economy. From our first conversation with the DataCamp team, it was clear how much our visions aligned," said Yusuf Saber, founder and CEO of Optima. "By bringing Optima's AI-native learning experience into DataCamp's global platform, and by creating free access for government employees, educators, and students, we have an opportunity to set a new standard for how people in the country learn online."

Optima previously raised $1.1 million in seed funding from COTU Ventures, a leading early-stage investor known for its hands-on partnership and strong track record of backing the region's most ambitious founders from their first cheque. The seed round also included prominent angel investors, among them founders and senior executives from Careem, Kitopi, Talabat, and Docebo.

Prioritising Free Access to Data and AI Courses to Upskill the UAE

The UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 aims to position the country as a global leader in AI by prioritising the development of local talent and widespread upskilling initiatives. The strategy's ambitious goals focus on building a highly skilled workforce capable of driving innovation, ensuring that UAE government employees and students are equipped with the cutting-edge capabilities needed in the evolving AI economy.

DataCamp Classrooms will be launched in the UAE, giving educators and students free access to a library of more than 500 courses covering Python, SQL, Power BI, Java, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and more. DataCamp will also make its popular "Intro to AI" course free for six months for all UAE Government employees and students.

Demand from Global Enterprises Powers Business Growth

The exploding field of AI requires that companies constantly invest in upskilling their employees. DataCamp has established itself as a leader in the market by providing an engaging, modern learning experience that covers both general concepts and hands-on instruction in building with new AI tools. Acquiring Optima makes DataCamp even more indispensable for large enterprises looking to future-proof their workforces.

DataCamp's acquisition of Optima accelerates its market leadership at a time of considerable momentum for the company. DataCamp is cashflow positive and expects to cross $100 million in annualized recurring revenue before the end of 2026. It has 18 million learners on its platform, with employees from 80 percent of the Fortune 1000 represented among its learner base. It has a booming B2B business with 6,000 customers, currently growing at close to 30% year-over-year, serving some of the largest names in technology (Google, Uber), finance (including the top four largest US banks), retail and manufacturing (Nike, Stanley, Black & Decker), and the pharmaceutical industry (Roche, Pfizer), among many others.

"DataCamp is turning the page on an era of online learning defined by static and generic content," said Jonathan Cornellisen, co-founder and CEO of DataCamp. "The field of data and AI is evolving faster than ever, and DataCamp is focusing on dynamic, human-centered learning to help people and organizations thrive amid upheaval. With the Optima team now part of DataCamp, we've never been better placed to redefine how organizations move their people along the learning curve."

DataCamp is the data and AI learning platform helping businesses do their best work in a changing world, supporting over 6,000 organizations and 18 million learners through practical, hands-on upskilling for all skill levels.

