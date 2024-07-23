DATAcc by DiMe Expands Library of Digital Measurement Products to Include Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease marks the fourth category for the library, highlighting industry leader commitment to accelerating research through open science

BOSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community (DATAcc) by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), in partnership with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) and the Critical Path Institute's (C-Path) Critical Path for Parkinson's (CPP) consortium, announced enhancements to DATAcc by DiMe's Library of Digital Measurement Products, including the addition of digital solutions tailored to Parkinson's disease (PD) research and care. DiMe's Library now includes four key areas: sleep, Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD), physical activity (PA), and PD, and will continue to expand to other therapeutic areas through future partnerships. This expansion is part of DiMe's commitment to create the go-to leading resource cataloging applications of digital health technologies across therapeutic areas and health concepts to facilitate new insights, accelerate the speed of research, and improve the lives of patients.

"Broad adoption of high-quality, fit-for-purpose digital measurement products promises to speed the inclusive development of new PD therapies, improve access to PD trials and specialist care by supporting decentralized and virtual research and care models, support earlier diagnoses, and improve outcomes through the identification of digital phenotypes," said Jennifer Goldsack, CEO, DiMe. "By adding a comprehensive list of evidence-based PD tools to DiMe's rich and robust library, this collaboration has made it easier for the research community to benchmark progress in PD against other therapeutic areas, eliminating redundant development and identifying unmet need for new measurement products."

There is increasing recognition of the crucial role digital measurement technologies play in PD by enabling early diagnosis, informing the development of novel treatments, and delivering innovative care to patients with PD. The expanded library equips clinicians, researchers and developers with validated tools to enable superior monitoring of disease in real-world settings, generating valuable insights into PD progression and treatment responses. It helps streamline evidence, support the efficacy of new treatments, and accelerate research and development while ensuring the field has the resources it needs to identify high-quality digital clinical measures and tools to make a difference.

"With Parkinson's disease, there is a lot of territory yet to be explored in terms of meaningful aspects of disease that can be measured with digital health technology. By leveraging the collective knowledge of all those working in the field, we can advance research more quickly to improve the lives of those with PD," said Yuge Xiao, clinical research lead, MJFF. "The release of this centralized, open-source resource is a critical step forward for clinicians, developers, or researchers looking for evidence-based tools. The data sets give users the information needed to expedite timelines, facilitate assessment of the landscape for sensor-based digital health technologies, and allow benchmarking of digital innovation in PD to other related therapeutic areas, which was previously inaccessible."

"Designing patient-centric digital interventions for PD requires a comprehensive understanding of the full patient experience. However, the diverse and fluctuating symptoms of PD present challenges in clinical monitoring," said Diane Stephenson, CPP Executive Director, C-Path. "Sensor-based digital health technologies can bridge this gap by enabling remote and frequent measurement of PD symptoms, supporting early intervention, innovative treatments, and improved outcomes for patients. Collaborative approaches to collecting and cataloging this information, and making it broadly accessible, will help advance the field in unprecedented ways."

DATAcc by DiMe continues to drive the industry on digital endpoints. In addition to offering core measures and free resources, DATAcc by DiMe's Library of Digital Measurement Products now serves as a one-stop-shop for high-quality digital clinical measures, measurement tools, and datasets to use in research and care for four key areas. To learn more about DATAcc by DiMe, to access the Library, or to contact DiMe to discuss new areas for future expansions of the Library, click here.

About the Digital Medicine Society: DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs.

About DATAcc by DiMe: The Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community (DATAcc) by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) is a collaborative community with the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. We provide a forum for collaboration where partners and experts from across the digital health field work to advance the use of digital health measures in research to improve lives.

About C-Path: Critical Path Institute (C-Path) is an independent, nonprofit established in 2005 as a public-private partnership, in response to the FDA's Critical Path Initiative. C-Path's mission is to lead collaborations that advance better treatments for people worldwide. Globally recognized as a pioneer in accelerating drug development, C-Path has established numerous international consortia, programs and initiatives that currently include more than 1,600 scientists and representatives from government and regulatory agencies, academia, patient organizations, disease foundations and pharmaceutical and biotech companies. With dedicated team members located throughout the world, C-Path's global headquarters is in Tucson, Arizona and C-Path's Europe subsidiary is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. For more information, visit c-path.org. C-Path FDA Acknowledgement.

SOURCE Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)