Datacolor Announces Upcoming Launch of the Spectro 55, Offering Affordable Color Precision for Retail Paint Stores

SAO PAULO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor, a leading provider of color management solutions, announced the upcoming launch of the Spectro 55, a simple yet affordable custom color-matching tool designed specifically for paint retailers.

Traditional methods for achieving custom paint colors are costly, often relying on manual mixing processes that are time-consuming and prone to error. Many existing 'solutions' have fallen short, being both prohibitively expensive and lacking intuitive functionality.

Traditional methods for achieving custom paint colors are costly, often relying on manual mixing processes that are time-consuming and prone to error. Many existing 'solutions' have fallen short, being both prohibitively expensive and lacking intuitive functionality.

The Spectro 55 is simple to use with minimal training. When paired with Datacolor Paint Software, retailers can avoid costly mistakes caused by purely visual color matching and easily provide accurate colors based on the ingredients they already have.

Datacolor's economical approach allows paint stores to cater to the growing consumer preference for special paint colors with ease, ensuring accuracy and efficiency from formulation to dispensing.

"The device offers a high-accuracy, color-matching solution at an affordable price point to meet the rising demand for custom paint colors in the Latin American market and other regions," said Suleman Madha, director of sales & support, the Americas, Datacolor. "It allows small stores to provide a wide range of custom color benefits without big investments."

The Spectro 55 color-matching tool is scheduled for release this fall.

For more information on Datacolor's products and services, visit https://www.datacolor.com/business-solutions/paint-and-coatings.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate colors of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right colors for more than 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics, as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: www.datacolor.com.

