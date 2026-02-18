Datacor Announces Winter 2026 Product Release with New AI-Driven Capabilities

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of process manufacturing, chemical distribution, and engineering software, today announced its Winter 2026 Product Release, introducing new AI-driven capabilities and workflow enhancements across its ecosystem of industry-specific solutions. It represents the first major product release following the unification of its portfolio of companies under the Datacor brand, marking a shift toward more cohesive innovation across the company's offerings.

The Winter 2026 Release builds on this foundation with enhancements across key functional areas. These updates reflect Datacor's focus on applying intelligence and automation in ways that address core operational, regulatory, and performance challenges, including:

Business Automation: AI-driven automation across financial workflows, sales and customer management, manufacturing operations, and asset intelligence, supported by centralized data and analytics to improve accuracy, visibility, and consistency

Integrated formulation and sustainability capabilities that provide greater visibility into environmental impact alongside cost and performance considerations Engineering: Faster, more accurate process simulation and modeling enhancements to support design, analysis, and collaboration from R&D through operations

"This release represents an important step forward in how we support our customers and the industries they serve," said Tom Jackson, president of Datacor. "By expanding AI-driven automation and strengthening workflows across our portfolio, we're helping organizations operate with greater clarity, scale more effectively, and prepare for what's next."

Together, these advancements reinforce Datacor's focus on supporting the evolving needs of process manufacturers, chemical distributors, and engineers as they manage complexity and plan for long-term growth. Additional details on the Winter 2026 Product Release, including feature highlights and product-level updates, are available on the Datacor blog.

