Datacor Welcomes Doug Salas as Chief Technology Officer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of process manufacturing and distribution software, is delighted to welcome Doug Salas as Chief Technology Officer, a newly created role for the company. As CTO, Doug will drive strategic initiatives with a strong focus on leveraging emerging technology to enhance products and services for customers.

Doug brings over 25 years of experience in vertically focused software, with a strong track record of building secure solutions for industries with rigid security and privacy regulations. Doug joins Datacor from Rev360, where he served as SVP of Engineering for the company's Electronic Health Record software which serves the Eye Care industry. His career in technology also includes leadership roles with Aledade (a start-up focused on data analytics and population health), eMDs (a healthcare IT platform providing end-to-end practice services to over 65,000 healthcare providers), and Cardinal Health (a Fortune 500 company providing technology and logistics services to healthcare).

Datacor President Tom Jackson said, "Datacor is focused on enabling our customers to use software and data as a competitive advantage. The industries we serve have tremendous potential to use software to improve operations, and it was clear we needed a technology expert who could help us deliver on our ambitious roadmap. Doug is a highly experienced technology leader who will add immeasurable value to Datacor and the products our customers rely on today and in the future."

"Datacor is a respected leader in the ERP software industry, and I'm thrilled to join the team," said Doug. "I look forward to collaborating with the team and delivering technology to Datacor's customers that will greatly enhance their business and keep them ahead of their competitors."

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing and chemical distribution software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize operations and better serve their customers. Learn more at datacor.com.

