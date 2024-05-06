Datadog Launches IT Event Management to Enhance AIOps Capabilities

New capabilities help teams reduce alert fatigue and discover and remediate issues using AI-powered event correlation

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of IT Event Management to its suite of AIOps capabilities. With Event Management, Datadog intelligently consolidates, correlates and enriches all alert events and important signals from Datadog and existing third-party observability tools into one consistent view. This process reduces alert fatigue so teams can focus their time and resources on remediating issues.

Maintaining service availability is a critical challenge in today's complex IT environments. When a critical incident arises, operations teams often face an overload of disparate alerts, causing confusion and delay as they prioritize issues, identify service owners and discover the underlying cause. This can result in alert fatigue, unnecessary duplication of efforts and, in the case of an outage, can negatively impact revenue and customer experience.

Datadog's AIOps capabilities enable teams to proactively identify underlying causes, reduce noise with intelligent event correlation and take action sooner. By integrating Datadog's IT service management offerings into a customer's existing ecosystems, Event Management enhances responders' ability to triage quickly with intelligent correlation, deduplication and enrichment of events with observability context across all services and applications. This gives operations teams a complete picture of underlying causes so they can respond to and remediate issues.

"With Datadog's Event Management, we've fundamentally changed how we correlate alerts by cutting through the noise and reducing redundancy. Now, instead of grappling with multiple incidents from the same root cause, we get one consolidated incident in our Incident Management tool," said Martin Cote, Vice President, Head of Infrastructure at Tecsys Inc. "This streamlined approach has transformed our operations by simplifying the work of our Site Reliability Engineers and reducing our alert incidents by 69%."

"The volume of incoming alerts and events can quickly become untenable as systems grow in scale and complexity, making it increasingly difficult for teams to prioritize which issues require immediate attention and to summarize and route them to the necessary teams," said Michael Whetten, VP of Product at Datadog. "Event Management addresses this challenge by automatically reducing the massive volume of events and alerts into actionable signals that can generate tickets, call an incident or trigger an automated remediation through our Workflows product. With the release of Event Management, Datadog now offers a robust AIOps solution that helps operations teams automate remediation, intelligently and proactively prevent outages, and reduce the impact of an incident."

With the addition of Event Management, Datadog's AIOps capabilities help organizations to:

Unify Alert Data: Aggregate alerts and change events from third-party tools and Datadog into one case view to break down tool sprawl and simplify investigations.

Aggregate alerts and change events from third-party tools and Datadog into one case view to break down tool sprawl and simplify investigations. Enrich Events with Context : Automatically enrich ingested events with business-specific data from a configuration management database or operational spreadsheet, and normalize events with consistent tagging or create new tags for enhanced AIOps best practices.

: Automatically enrich ingested events with business-specific data from a configuration management database or operational spreadsheet, and normalize events with consistent tagging or create new tags for enhanced AIOps best practices. Correlate Events Intelligently : Enable teams to focus on what's really important with intelligent correlation powered by AI that helps relieve alert fatigue and reduce duplicative efforts.

: Enable teams to focus on what's really important with intelligent correlation powered by AI that helps relieve alert fatigue and reduce duplicative efforts. Accelerate Remediation: Automate triage workflows and reduce investigation time by escalating and prioritizing cases, creating tickets in the preferred IT Service Management tool or automating notifications to triage alongside observability context for accelerated discovery.

Event Management is now generally available. It can be purchased as a standalone product or as an addition to existing Datadog products. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/event-management/.

About Datadog



Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.