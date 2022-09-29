DataDome Ranked as Topmost Leader in G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation

DataDome Receives Highest Satisfaction Score, Users Hail DataDome's Ease of Use

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation, receiving the highest satisfaction score among products in the market. Notably, 100% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, and users said they would be likely to recommend DataDome at a rate of 95%.

Touting more than 50 reviews from security and IT leaders, DataDome was lauded for its ease of use, and delivering efficient bot protection. As one IT administrator of a large retail company stated, "What I like best about this product is how easy it was to get it up and running. After setting it up, it's pretty much fire and forget - it just protects you in the background."

DataDome received the highest satisfaction score among products in the market. Tweet this

"Achieving the leader position in G2's report is quite an honor, as it is a direct reflection of how we built DataDome to be a force multiplier for our customers' teams," says Benjamin Fabre, CEO of DataDome. "Beyond our convenience, the 250+ enterprises who trust DataDome with their bot and online fraud protection benefit from the most accurate protection in the market, without compromising speed, reliability, or user experience. This is why our bot protection is the most hated by hackers, and so loved by our customers."

This Senior IT manager of a leading e-commerce enterprise agrees, highlighting in a 5-star review how "the powerful AI engine that blocks bot attacks helps to ensure the security and stability of our platform."

DataDome's online fraud & bot management solution offers full protection—across mobile applications, websites, and APIs—in real time against online fraud, including web scraping, account takeover, layer 7 DDoS, and payment fraud.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of DataDome being ranked the 21st cybersecurity company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and becoming Great Place to Work certified. The company was also recently named a "Strong Performer" in bot management in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, and has won several industry awards, including the CNP Customer's Choice Award for Best Anti-Fraud Solution, Global Business Technology Award for Best Application of Tech - Security, and the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Bot Defense.

Follow DataDome on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies, and to ensure your bot protection is easy on humans but hard on bots.

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 1 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Foot Locker, Patreon, and Reddit. A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. In 2022, DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Bot Management and awarded G2's Leader badge in Bot Detection & Mitigation, DDoS Protection, and Cloud DDoS Mitigation.

SOURCE DataDome