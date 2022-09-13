DataGroomr Announces Updates to Duplicate Management by Machine Learning on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DataGroomr's customers can now benefit from an updated deduplication process with Lightning Component and support for Salesforce external objects

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataGroomr, developer of a deduplication app for Salesforce users, today announced it has updated Duplicate Management by Machine Learning on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to view potential duplicates directly in Salesforce with the Lightning Component. Once installed, the component can be added to any record page layout. DataGroomr is also adding support to migrate data between Salesforce objects. This will allow users to move data without creating duplicates or update data from one object to another.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, DataGroomr is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMagqUAD

Duplicate Management by Machine Learning

The Lightning Component framework is a UI framework for developing web apps for mobile and desktop devices. Lightning components were born out of and used to build the Salesforce platform for mobile apps. Mobile is baked into the core of the Lightning Component framework, and it makes developing apps that work on both mobile and desktop devices far simpler.

The data migration feature is a natural fit for DataGroomr deduplication functionality, allowing users to move only unique records between different objects. Even when duplicates are identified, users can extract updated information and move just these values, for a cleaner environment and more precise results.

DataGroomr applies machine learning for the deduplication process. Most processes require filters or are rules based. Through DataGroomr's app, Salesforce users can connect directly to Salesforce and start deduping data immediately. Machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence, is projected to reduce manual tasks in data management by 45% through the end of 2022, according to a report from Gartner.

Comments on the News

"We are committed to giving our customers the easiest and most functional deduplication process possible," said DataGroomr President Steve Pogrebivsky. "We recognized that a Lightning Component was an important enhancement to enable users to configure and view any field for duplicate records."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About DataGroomr

DataGroomr is one of the only apps on the Salesforce AppExchange to apply machine learning algorithms so that businesses of any size can easily improve the quality and reliability of their Salesforce data. By simplifying the approach to deduplicating Salesforce with an intuitive dashboard and comprehensive merge capability, DataGroomr empowers companies to take advantage of everything Salesforce has to offer without pain.

SOURCE DataGroomr