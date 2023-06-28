DataGroomr Announces Verification for Email, Phone, and Address | Validation by DataGroomr Verify on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataGroomr today announced it has launched Verification for Email, Phone, and Address | Validation by DataGroomr on Salesforce AppExchange to provide a thorough verification process that checks email addresses, phone numbers, and postal addresses for accuracy and validity. The app reduces the risk of errors and improves the quality of customer data. Verify is being offered as a free app with the Lightning Component, and can be used on individual items or in bulk data verification.

Verify is available on Salesforce AppExchange.

Verification for Email, Phone, and Address | Validation by DataGroomr is currently available AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000JLKIpUAP&channel=recommended&tab=e

DataGroomr Verify gives sales teams the confidence of working with up-to-date and reliable data, which leads to better outreach and higher conversion rates. Additionally, enhancing organizational operations through improved data quality helps to reduce costs associated with returned shipments and failed deliveries, and to optimize onboarding, sales outreach, and checkout experiences.

DataGroomr's AI algorithms identify and eliminate duplicates within Salesforce and during imports. With a modern, fast, and intuitive interface, DataGroomr does not require any standardization or normalization of data to detect duplicates and dedupe import files before data reaches Salesforce.

Comments on the News

"We're pleased to offer Verification for Email, Phone, and Address | Validation by DataGroomr to users who are looking for a more reliable way to confirm the accuracy of their data," said DataGroomr President Steve Pogrebivsky. "With our app, users can quickly and easily verify emails, phone numbers, and addresses. In this way, you can ensure that you are providing the best experience for your customers and your sales teams."

"DataGroomr Verify is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by empowering companies to minimize human and instrument errors that are frequently introduced during data processing," said David Lee, Vice President of Product Management, AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About DataGroomr

DataGroomr is one of the only apps on the Salesforce AppExchange to apply machine learning algorithms so that businesses of any size can easily improve the quality and reliability of their Salesforce data. Data quality is improved and ensured via the DataGroomr platform. Along with deduplication powered by AI, DataGroomr Verify provides a thorough verification process that checks email addresses, phone numbers, and postal addresses for accuracy and validity, reducing the risk of errors and improving the quality of your customer data. By simplifying the approach to deduplicating Salesforce and verifying contacts, DataGroomr empowers companies to take advantage of everything Salesforce has to offer without pain.

