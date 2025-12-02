DataHub Hires Product and Engineering Leaders to Evolve Open-Source AI Data Catalog

The company welcomes new executives to drive innovations for open-source community and enterprise customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataHub, the leading open source AI Context Platform, announced today the addition of two experienced executives to its leadership team: James Mayfield as Vice President, Product and Dinesh Rathi as Vice President, Engineering and India Site Lead. These appointments will strengthen DataHub's product innovations, engineering capacity, and product velocity as the company further scales to meet accelerating demand.

James Mayfield – VP, Product

As VP of Product, Mayfield will lead DataHub's product strategy and roadmap, ensuring the platform continues to deliver cutting-edge capabilities for both the open-source community and enterprise customers. He brings over 18 years of product leadership experience in data infrastructure and analytics. Most recently, Mayfield served as Senior Director of Product Management at dbt Labs, where he led the product management team following dbt Labs' acquisition of Transform, a metrics platform company he co-founded in 2020.

Dinesh Rathi – VP, Engineering and India Site Lead

As VP of Engineering and India Site Lead, Rathi will scale DataHub's engineering organization and establish the company's engineering presence in India, driving technical excellence and accelerating product development. He brings over 20 years of engineering leadership experience building scalable data platforms and leading high-performing global teams. Most recently, Rathi served as VP of Engineering and India Site Lead at Alteryx, where he led global engineering teams across Europe and India. Prior to joining Alteryx, Rathi was Global Head of Engineering at Trifacta.

Driving Growth in the AI and Data Context Management Era

"James and Dinesh bring exceptional product vision and engineering excellence at a pivotal moment for DataHub," said Swaroop Jagadish, CEO and co-founder of DataHub. "As enterprises increasingly recognize that AI systems require comprehensive data context to operate reliably, our product and engineering capabilities must evolve rapidly."

About DataHub

DataHub transforms enterprise data into trusted context, enabling intelligent decision making by humans and AI agents. As the leading AI Data catalog built with a thriving open-source community of 14,000+ members and 3,000+ organizations worldwide, DataHub Cloud unifies AI-powered discovery, governance, and observability —helping enterprises scale data operations efficiently while ensuring data quality, compliance, and AI-readiness across their entire data estate.

