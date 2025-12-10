DataHub Joins Snowflake and Industry Leaders to Support the Open Semantic Interchange

DataHub's open source metadata platform brings governance and discoverability to the emerging universal semantic data framework

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataHub today announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that creates a universal specification for all companies to standardize their fragmented data definitions with an open, vendor-neutral semantic model specification. OSI aims to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, offering enterprises a vendor-neutral specification that provides consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning models.

OSI is an open source initiative led by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, and ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format. By facilitating seamless semantic metadata exchange, the initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI and BI tools to streamline operations and reduce complexity. This in turn allows organizations to unify their data definitions, leading to more comprehensive and accurate data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.

James Mayfield, VP of Product at DataHub will lead the company's involvement in the OSI. He recently joined DataHub from dbt Labs, and before that was a co-founder at Transform, where he was instrumental in developing MetricFlow. Mayfield brings deep expertise in semantic modeling standards to the initiative.

"By joining the Open Semantic Interchange, DataHub is committed to the creation of a universal standard that simplifies data operations and accelerates cross-industry innovation," said Mayfield. "As an open source maintainer, DataHub is a long-time supporter of open standards that allow customers to develop without fear of vendor lock-in. DataHub is committed to OSI's mission of enabling a universal standard for analytic metadata that will speed every organization's journey to AI at scale."

As a member of OSI, DataHub is helping to build a transparent and community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business metrics and definitions remain consistent and interoperable. DataHub brings unique value to the OSI ecosystem by providing a metadata layer that makes semantic definitions discoverable within the context of the broader data supply chain.

"To unlock the true power of data and AI, we need a common foundation," said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. "Together with partners like DataHub, we're defining a vendor-neutral semantic standard that promotes clarity, consistency, and collaboration across the ecosystem. This work is vital to simplifying data operations and enabling the next wave of AI innovation."

OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.

