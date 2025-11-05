Dataknox Named Silicon Valley Business Journal's Ninth Fastest-Growing Private Company for 2025

Full-lifecycle focus and customer-first culture fuel continued growth and expansion

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataknox Solutions, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and managed service provider (MSP), has been named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2025, ranking #9 overall among independent companies in the region.

The annual list recognizes the standout businesses not only scaling revenue but also shaping the future of Silicon Valley's innovation economy. With a 63% growth rate in recent years, Dataknox joins a distinguished group of companies driving transformation across industries ranging from AI and cloud infrastructure to digital health and advanced analytics.

"We built Dataknox around one simple idea: make IT infrastructure easier, smarter and more sustainable for enterprises everywhere," said Ankush Dham, CEO and Co-Founder of Dataknox Solutions. "Our growth is the result of listening, adapting and delivering consistently for our customers."

Dataknox's location in Silicon Valley plays a strategic role for the company, ensuring it can create partnerships with leading equipment manufacturers like NVIDIA, Intel, AMD and many others that deliver incredible value and opportunity for its clients.

"The selection of Silicon Valley for Dataknox's headquarters was a strategic one," added Dham. "Close proximity to the world's leading hardware manufacturers enables us to have frequent and meaningful face-to-face discussions that ensure our customers have access to the tech they need to run their businesses. This approach has enabled us to grow 400% since opening our doors in 2019."

Dataknox provides Global SLA coverage in 30+ countries, supported by over 250 field technicians, with full-lifecycle infrastructure support and a customer-first responsiveness. Base Camp , Dataknox's asset management portal, provides clients the transparency they need to manage their support tickets, assets and maintenance contracts in a single source with dashboards and detailed data for easy monitoring and reporting.

About Dataknox Solutions Inc.

Dataknox, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and MSP, empowers enterprises and AI-driven organizations to manage complex asset lifecycles. From sourcing technology and providing SLA-based hardware support to secure IT asset disposition, Dataknox delivers scalable solutions through a single, sustainability-focused platform. Trusted by global IT, data center and AI teams, Dataknox simplifies infrastructure management while extending the useful life of IT investments and maximizing value recovery and environmental responsibility. Learn more at http://www.dataknox.io .

