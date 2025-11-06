Dataknox Secures Priority Access to QuantaGrid D75H-10U with NVIDIA HGX B300 Hardware to Power Next Generation AI Infrastructure

As a NVIDIA Preferred Partner, Dataknox deploys the latest Blackwell architectures, providing up to 30x faster AI inference and improved energy efficiency for scalable model training

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataknox Solutions, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and managed service provider (MSP), secured priority access to the QuantaGrid D75H-10U powered by the NVIDIA HGX B300 platform with dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, delivering the performance and efficiency for hyperscale applications and accelerating breakthroughs while reducing costs for customers via on-premise or cloud-based installations.

A new scale of AI performance. The QuantaGrid D75H-10U with NVIDIA HGX B300 is a 10U air-cooled platform engineered for Hyperscale LLM Training, AI Reasoning, and Real-Time Agentic AI.

"Dataknox's location in Silicon Valley coupled with our agnostic approach to technology ensures we can create partnerships with manufacturers that deliver incredible value and opportunity for our clients," said Ankush Dham, CEO of Dataknox. "Our priority offering of the QuantaGrid D75H-10U is the latest example of Dataknox enabling customers to tap performance breakthroughs while gaining a strategic technology partner committed to their success."

With the NVIDIA HGX B300, the QuantaGrid D75H-10U delivers the same reference architecture used by hyperscalers, optimized for enterprise AI workloads and data center requirements. The core platform architecture is comprised of:

Blackwell & Second-Generation Transformer Engines power LLMs and MoE workloads with 11x faster inference and 4x faster training, slashing costs for trillion-parameter models.

power LLMs and MoE workloads with 11x faster inference and 4x faster training, slashing costs for trillion-parameter models. Grace CPU with NVLink-C2C unifies CPU-GPU memory, eliminating bottlenecks for massive AI datasets.

unifies CPU-GPU memory, eliminating bottlenecks for massive AI datasets. Dedicated Decompression Engines accelerate data preprocessing, ensuring the GPUs are fully saturated with data and not sitting idle, maximizing ROI on AI infrastructure.

accelerate data preprocessing, ensuring the GPUs are fully saturated with data and not sitting idle, maximizing ROI on AI infrastructure. 10U Air-Cooled Design deploys revolutionary performance with existing data center infrastructure. No liquid cooling required, the production-ready system can integrate today, simplifying deployment and reducing operational overhead.

Of the initial 128 units available, 50% have already been ordered; Dataknox expects the full cluster to be deployed and fully operational in Q1 2026. In addition, Dataknox will offer four 8-GPU configurations for trial and proof-of-concept (POC) in San Francisco Bay area data centers with more clusters available on demand and global availability coming soon.

The QuantaGrid D75H-10U is the latest addition to Dataknox's AI servers , which include hardware from leading manufacturers such as, Dell, Gigabyte, HPE, Lenovo, SuperMicro and more. Dataknox incorporates top-tier GPUs from leaders like NVIDIA, Intel and AMD into the AI servers for unparalleled performance in demanding AI and deep learning applications. With Dataknox's free, no-commitment GPU trial , clients can drive into the world of AI without upfront investment and test-drive the latest GPUs to find the perfect match for any project.

Dataknox provides Global SLA coverage in 30+ countries, supported by over 250 field technicians, with full-lifecycle infrastructure support and a customer-first responsiveness. Base Camp , Dataknox's asset management portal, provides clients the transparency they need to manage their support tickets, assets and maintenance contracts in a single source with dashboards and detailed data for easy monitoring and reporting. As a NVIDIA Preferred Partner, Dataknox has achieved the Compute and Visualization competencies in the NVIDIA Partner Network. Dataknox not only provides authentic NVIDIA hardware, but also fast shipping and 24/7 on-call support to meet customer deployment and optimization needs.

Contact Dataknox today to pre-order the QuantaGrid D75H-10U.

About Dataknox Solutions Inc.

Dataknox, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and MSP, empowers enterprises and AI-driven organizations to manage complex asset lifecycles. From sourcing technology and providing SLA-based hardware support to secure IT asset disposition, Dataknox delivers scalable solutions through a single, sustainability-focused platform. Trusted by global IT, data center and AI teams, Dataknox simplifies infrastructure management while extending the useful life of IT investments and maximizing value recovery and environmental responsibility. Learn more at http://www.dataknox.io .

SOURCE Dataknox Solutions Inc