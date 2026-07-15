Datalink Networks Convenes IT and Security Leaders at Invite-Only Discover Conference in Bentonville

The Bentonville gathering reflects a broader shift in how technology leaders prefer to learn and buy. Increasingly, IT executives are gravitating toward smaller, curated forums that prioritize relationships, practical takeaways, and candid peer conversation. Datalink Discover is built around that demand, pairing direct access to subject-matter experts with the kind of unhurried, high-trust dialogue that helps leaders pressure-test real decisions.

Programming centered on the decisions facing technology leaders today. Sessions explored the next era of the Microsoft ecosystem, cybersecurity in the age of AI through Barracuda XDR, Microsoft 365 Copilot as a practical business partner, and the future of work powered by Windows 11 Pro and Copilot+ PCs. Partner-led breakout sessions and a thought-leadership panel gave attendees room to go deeper on AI adoption, cyber resilience, cloud modernization, and compliance audit readiness, translating headline trends into actionable strategy.

That depth was made possible by a strategic partner ecosystem aligned around the Microsoft platform. Microsoft, Azure, Microsoft Security, and Copilot anchored the technology narrative, with TD SYNNEX providing Microsoft-focused thought leadership, Barracuda contributing XDR and cyber-resilience expertise, and Core Insights addressing compliance, risk, and audit readiness. Arctic Wolf participated as part of the broader strategic partner and sponsor ecosystem. Together, these partners gave attendees a connected view of how leading platforms and services fit together, rather than a series of disconnected pitches.

"The best technology decisions aren't made on a trade-show floor — they're made in real conversations with people you trust," said Don Wisdom, President of Datalink Networks. "That's what Discover is built for. In Bentonville, we brought leaders together with partners and experts who can help them turn AI, security, and modernization pressure into a practical plan, and the response in the room showed how much that approach resonates."

For mid-market and enterprise organizations, the stakes behind these conversations are rising. Leaders are simultaneously navigating AI adoption, escalating cybersecurity threats, cloud modernization, regulatory compliance, and pressure to operate more efficiently, often with lean teams. Discover is designed to meet that moment, combining executive access, practical education, partner-led breakout sessions, and candid peer dialogue — all aimed at helping organizations move from broad strategy to concrete next steps.

Attendees represented a cross-section of the region's technology leadership, including CIOs, CISOs, VPs of IT, IT directors, infrastructure directors and managers, and IT managers. They came from a broad range of industries — finance, banking, and insurance; healthcare; government and public sector; education; manufacturing and commercial; and professional services — reflecting the shared challenges organizations face regardless of sector.

Beyond the agenda, Discover continued to demonstrate measurable commercial value. The Bentonville event is credited with influencing $500k in pipeline and sourcing $190k in new opportunity, contributing to $130k in revenue influence and 10 new opportunities created through post-event follow-up. The relationships built on-site — across sessions, networking, and hosted dinners — continue to drive momentum well after the event closes.

With the Bentonville conference complete, Datalink Networks is carrying that momentum into upcoming Discover events, extending the format to additional regions and audiences. Organizations interested in attending a future Datalink Discover conference, or in learning how Datalink Networks helps leaders modernize securely, can learn more at Innovative AI and Cybersecurity Insights | CA Datalink Discover 2026.

About Datalink Networks

Datalink Networks is a national IT solutions and managed services provider specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, Microsoft technologies, managed services, and strategic consulting. With 35+ years of experience, the company helps mid-market and enterprise organizations strengthen security posture, modernize infrastructure, and achieve measurable business outcomes. With SoCal headquarters in Santa Clarita, California, and Southern HQ in Bentonville, Arkansas, Datalink Networks serves organizations nationwide. For more information, visit www.datalinknetworks.net or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Datalink Networks