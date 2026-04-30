Datalink Networks Announces Partnership with Arctic Wolf to Deliver Security Operations for the Age of AI

Built for the rapidly progressing AI era, the Aurora Superintelligence Platform provides a unified foundation for security operations by bringing together telemetry from across the environment into a single, AI-powered system that collects, enriches, and analyzes data at scale. Built on this platform, the Aurora Agentic SOC transforms the traditional security operations model by placing AI at the center of workflows while keeping human experts in and on the loop to validate outcomes and guide decisions.

As organizations struggle to keep pace with AI–accelerated threats, fragmented tools and reactive workflows are no longer sufficient. Arctic Wolf enables Datalink Networks to offer a turnkey approach to security operations, helping customers strengthen their ability to prevent, detect, investigate, respond to, and recover from modern cyber threats through a unified operating model that delivers trusted outcomes at scale.

Together, Datalink Networks and Arctic Wolf enable organizations to move beyond those incomplete solutions and reactive crisis management toward a model focused on measurable and consistent security outcomes. Customers benefit from enhanced time to value, reduced operational complexity, and continuous improvement in their security posture. Arctic Wolf's Concierge Experience® is designed to provide every customer with dedicated experts who offer ongoing guidance, context, and strategic direction tailored to each customer's environment and business priorities.

This heavily aligns with Datalink Networks' ethos, crafting bespoke solutions catering to different businesses and their unique industry needs as a trusted Managed Service Provider (MSP) serving the United States & Canada with Arctic Wolf. As cybersecurity risks have steadily risen in the last decade, Datalink Networks continues to emphasize the importance of well-implemented, compliant security strategies through partnerships with cutting-edge technology and security leaders like Arctic Wolf.

"We are excited to welcome Datalink Networks to our partner ecosystem," said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Arctic Wolf. "Organizations today are looking for more than tools. They need outcomes they can trust. With the Aurora Superintelligence Platform and the Aurora Agentic SOC, we are delivering a new operating model for security operations that combines AI with human expertise to reduce risk, simplify complexity, and deliver measurable results at scale."

"We're proud to partner with Arctic Wolf to bring an advanced standard of security monitoring and operations to our clients." said Don Wisdom, President of Datalink Networks. "In combining Arctic Wolf's AI-driven superintelligent platform with our established platforms and services, we can support our clients in accelerating response, ensuring compliance, improving visibility, and strengthening resilience against an increasingly complex threat landscape."

Arctic Wolf's partner-centric go-to-market model has made the company the cybersecurity and AI partner of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Powered by the Aurora Superintelligence Platform and Aurora AI, Arctic Wolf delivers fully managed, AI-led security operations that empowers customers with critical cybersecurity tools without the need to build or operate their own SOC. This approach enables organizations to reduce alert noise, accelerate detection and response, strengthen their risk posture, and gain greater confidence in their ability to defend against today's most advanced threats.

About Datalink Networks

Datalink Networks brings you unmatched expertise, reliability, and personal, US-Based support. With 30+ years of experience in advanced networking solutions, we've consistently fueled growth and efficiency in organizations across the nation and beyond.

We're committed to understanding your needs and crafting solutions that meet your objectives. Our strategic industry partnerships and dedication to technological innovation deliver comprehensive services that enable organizations to excel in today's digital landscape.

Dedicated to providing customers with excellent customer service, expertise, and leadership, Datalink Networks is your one-stop shop for all things IT.

Be sure to follow us on LinkedIn to stay up to date on all the exciting announcements to come.

For more information, visit www.datalinknetworks.net

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI–driven automation with expert–validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk—so organizations can operate with control and the freedom to innovate.

SOURCE Datalink Networks