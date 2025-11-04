Datalink Networks Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalink Networks, a top nationwide managed service and IT solutions provider, today announced its successful completion of its SOC 2 examination as of October 31, 2025 and includes the following scopes:

SOC 2 Scope: Security

Datalink Networks Completes SOC 2 Examination

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type I Audit reinforces our dedication to earning and maintaining our client's trust," said Don Wisdom, President of Datalink Networks. "With cybersecurity threats constantly evolving, this certification highlights our proactive approach to protecting sensitive information and delivering secure, reliable IT solutions."

"I'm grateful for the incredible support from my team and the staff at A-LIGN. Achieving SOC 2 compliance was a meticulous and demanding process, but ultimately a rewarding experience that strengthens our commitment to security and trust." – Kodi Oshiro, SOC Analyst at Datalink Networks

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to Datalink Networks for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Datalink Networks, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

This certification demonstrates Datalink Network's continued commitment to compliance and ensures customers with confidence that required safeguards are in place to protect their data.

About Datalink Networks

Datalink Networks is a full-service IT solutions provider offering managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and network infrastructure to organizations nationwide.

With SoCal headquarters in Santa Clarita, California and Southern headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, Datalink Networks serves clients nationwide with a focus on driving measurable business outcomes.

Dedicated to providing customers with excellent customer service, expertise, and leadership, Datalink Networks is your one-stop shop for all things IT.

For more information about Datalink Networks, visit www.datalinknetworks.net

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

