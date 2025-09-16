Datalink Networks Appoints Amr Salah as Director of Engineering

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalink Networks, a national managed service provider (MSP) serving mid-market clients across the U.S. in cybersecurity, cloud, and AI technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Amr Salah as its new Director of Engineering.

Datalink Appoints New Director of Engineering

Mr. Salah brings to the table extensive experience from MITRE Corporation, where he served as a Senior Azure Cloud Engineer. His technical expertise spans Azure Sentinel, Azure Infrastructure, IaaS, PaaS, SQL Services, Microsoft 365 Security Stack, Microsoft Management Platforms, and CMMC 2.0 deployment. He has also led complex architecture and engineering initiatives across enterprise environments.

In his new role, Mr. Salah will lead key cross-functional teams within Datalink Networks' Engineering Department, including Cloud Solutions, Cybersecurity, and IT Services. He will oversee secure Azure and hybrid cloud deployments, ensure client environments meet compliance standards such as HIPAA, ISO 27001, and CMMC 2.0, and drive excellence in managed services and nationwide technical support.

By uniting these teams under his leadership, Mr. Salah will drive collaboration and engineering excellence, ensuring the delivery of innovative, reliable solutions across all areas of the organization.

Don Wisdom, President of Datalink Networks, commented:

"Amr possesses the architectural skills, engineering experience, and management leadership to take our Engineering Team to the next level. We feel very fortunate that he has decided to join our team."

Mr. Salah will lead the Engineering Team in delivering innovative solutions and driving technical excellence across all service lines.

About Datalink Networks

For over 30 years, Datalink Networks has been helping mid-market and enterprise organizations secure, modernize, and optimize their IT environments. With deep expertise in cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and managed services, Datalink Networks is a trusted partner for organizations across industries nationwide. With SoCal headquarters in Santa Clarita, California and Southern headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, Datalink Networks serves clients nationwide with a focus on driving measurable business outcomes.

Dedicated to providing customers with excellent customer service, expertise, and leadership, Datalink Networks is your one-stop shop for all things IT.

SOURCE Datalink Networks