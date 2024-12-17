Datalogic at NRF 2025: Shaping the future of retail with smart, secure, and sustainable solutions

BOLOGNA, Italy, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and a pioneer in barcode reading technologies, is pleased to announce its participation in NRF 2025. At this prestigious event, Datalogic will showcase its vision for a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future in retail and beyond. By combining cutting-edge technology with practical, real-world applications, Datalogic reaffirms its commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower businesses across industries to excel in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Security that safeguards retail: resilient solutions for every challenge

Security is essential for protecting profits and maintaining customer trust. AI-powered technologies, as featured in the Magellan™ 9600i/9900i models, surpass traditional loss prevention by detecting fraud, reducing shrinkage, and identifying operational anomalies in real-time. In addition, the new PowerScan™ 9600 RFID enables loss prevention through UHF tag reading and image capture capabilities.

These advanced systems detect threats, analyze suspicious behavior, and secure sensitive data, all while streamlining processes and enhancing checkout efficiency. Powered by cutting-edge image recognition AI, these bi-optic scanners accurately identify a wide range of fruits and vegetables by type, quantity, and weight, delivering a smarter and more seamless checkout experience.

Datalogic's dedication to helping retailers reduce shrink extends beyond the checkout area to the entire in-store shopping experience. With the newly launched Shopevolution™ 8, our revolutionary self-shopping software solution, retailers not only gain access to the best "Scan and Go" experience, but also benefit from real-time, data-driven insights enabled by our AI Audit Rules, which trigger dynamic audits only when necessary.

Datalogic's focus goes beyond AI. Products like the Memor™ and Skorpio™ X5 Series mobile computers, as well as handheld scanners such as the PowerScan Series, are equipped with advanced tamper-resistant features to safeguard investments against unauthorized modifications. Real-time, zero-latency software updates ensure devices operate at peak performance, supporting uninterrupted daily operations, extending product lifecycles, and reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Productivity redefined: more time, less effort

Improved productivity is essential for retail success, and Datalogic's solutions make this achievable. By enabling faster and more accurate data capture, they simplify workflows, reduce errors, and enhance performance in checkout operations, inventory management, order picking, and price verification.

At NFR 2025, we will showcase the world premiere of the new Memor 12/17 family, the latest addition to Datalogic's mobile computer portfolio. Specifically designed for customer-facing applications in retail and logistics, it features a slim and sleek form factor combined with Datalogic's state-of-the-art scanning and payment capabilities, alongside the latest advancements in mobile platform and connectivity technologies.

Since the first-ever barcode scan in 1974, Datalogic has been at the forefront of technological innovation, driving the evolution of data capture systems. Today, Datalogic's devices uphold this tradition of excellence by staying ahead of the curve and fully complying with GS1 Digital Link standards – the next step in the evolution of the traditional barcode.

Streamlined workflows, empowered teams, and innovative tools for e-commerce fulfillment, self-checkout, and in-store operations enable faster customer service and optimize costs.

Efficiency: achieving greater operational control

Devices are critical to every business operation, and underperformance can disrupt the efficiency businesses strive for. The Datalogic IoT Platform, our Unified Endpoint Management solution, provides a centralized platform for managing all Datalogic products, including handheld scanners, fixed retail scanners, and mobile computers. By streamlining device management, it boosts efficiency, supports strategic business intelligence, and reduces TCO through proactive maintenance and data-driven insights.

Datalogic is strongly committed to the continuous development of the Datalogic Mobility Suite with innovative tools and solutions designed to maximize user productivity. New features, such as the Snap OCR for Optical Character Recognition and QuickBoard for advanced keyboard remapping, play a crucial role in boosting efficiency. The Datalogic Mobility Suite improves accuracy and provides unparalleled flexibility. These innovations empower organizations to work smarter, faster, and more effectively, paving the way for superior operational control in the future.

Sustainability: building value for the future

Sustainability goes beyond environmental impact to encompass smarter and more durable investments. Datalogic's long-standing tradition of creating high-quality, durable products and pioneering innovations to reduce wear and tear – such as wireless charging as an alternative to physical connectors – underscores our commitment to advancing sustainability within our industry.

Battery optimization software in devices like the Memor Series, Skorpio X5, and Gryphon™ enhances energy efficiency, extending usage time between charges and ensuring a seamless workflow. Datalogic's rugged designs are built to withstand demanding conditions, minimizing the need for repairs or replacements. Meanwhile, the new Magellan 9550i bi-optic scanner operates with low power consumption – less than 3W – making it perfect for high-traffic retail environments.

