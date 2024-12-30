Dataloy Caps Off 2024 with Record Growth and Q4 Innovations Driving Maritime Excellence

Closing 2024 with close to 25% revenue growth, including a strong fourth quarter, Dataloy Systems continues to strengthen its position in maritime digitalisation.

BERGEN, Norway, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataloy Systems, a global leader in voyage management solutions, concludes 2024 on a high note, celebrating a transformative year with close to 25% revenue growth and a strong fourth quarter marked by innovative product updates and expanded tools to meet the shipping industry's evolving needs.

Q4 Highlights: A Strong Finish to a Transformative Year

The final quarter of 2024 saw Dataloy delivering on its promise of innovation and customer-centricity, achieving:

Customer Expansion : Q4 saw a 15% increase in new customers, driven by adoption from dry bulk and tanker operators, contributing to a remarkable 25% revenue growth for the full year.

: Q4 saw a 15% increase in new customers, driven by adoption from dry bulk and tanker operators, contributing to a remarkable 25% revenue growth for the full year. Key Product Releases: Introduction of new features such as enhanced VMS collaboration tools and further advancements in Dataloy Widgets, delivering contextual insights for faster, more informed decision-making.

Innovating to Solve Industry Challenges

In Q4, Dataloy focused on solutions that address the shipping industry's most pressing needs:

Simplified Compliance for EU ETS, FuelEU and CII : New updates provide customers with seamless tools to navigate emission regulations while improving operational efficiency.

: New updates provide customers with seamless tools to navigate emission regulations while improving operational efficiency. Mobile Voyage Management : Dataloy's mobile platform, available for over two years, has been fine-tuned with customer feedback to optimise usability and integrate seamlessly with evolving operational needs.

: Dataloy's mobile platform, available for over two years, has been fine-tuned with customer feedback to optimise usability and integrate seamlessly with evolving operational needs. Enhanced Collaboration Features: Tools like comments and mentions, and secure URL-sharing for voyage details reduce miscommunication and speed up decision-making.

"Our Q4 performance reflects Dataloy's commitment to delivering value where it matters most-helping our customers adapt and thrive in a complex regulatory and operational environment," said Erik Fritz Loy, CEO of Dataloy Systems. "With close to 25% growth this year and a strong Q4 driven by 15% new customer growth, we are proud of what we've achieved in 2024 and look forward to building on this momentum as we enter 2025."

Looking Ahead: What's Next for Dataloy

Dataloy enters the new year with ambitious plans to continue empowering the maritime industry through technology and innovation:

Widget Ecosystem Expansion : Rolling out additional widgets integrated with leading data providers for richer contextual insights.

: Rolling out additional widgets integrated with leading data providers for richer contextual insights. Focus on Sustainability : Enhancing tools that support customers in meeting decarbonisation goals and simplifying regulatory compliance.

: Enhancing tools that support customers in meeting decarbonisation goals and simplifying regulatory compliance. Customer and Partner Summit: A Q2 2025 event bringing together industry leaders to shape the future of maritime technology.

About Dataloy

Dataloy Systems is a leading provider of voyage management systems, delivering cutting-edge tools that simplify operations, improve compliance, and drive efficiency for the shipping industry. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Dataloy empowers its partners to navigate a rapidly evolving maritime landscape.

