Dataloy Caps Off 2024 with Record Growth and Q4 Innovations Driving Maritime Excellence
30 Dec, 2024, 23:25 CST
Closing 2024 with close to 25% revenue growth, including a strong fourth quarter, Dataloy Systems continues to strengthen its position in maritime digitalisation.
BERGEN, Norway, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataloy Systems, a global leader in voyage management solutions, concludes 2024 on a high note, celebrating a transformative year with close to 25% revenue growth and a strong fourth quarter marked by innovative product updates and expanded tools to meet the shipping industry's evolving needs.
Q4 Highlights: A Strong Finish to a Transformative Year
The final quarter of 2024 saw Dataloy delivering on its promise of innovation and customer-centricity, achieving:
- Customer Expansion: Q4 saw a 15% increase in new customers, driven by adoption from dry bulk and tanker operators, contributing to a remarkable 25% revenue growth for the full year.
- Key Product Releases: Introduction of new features such as enhanced VMS collaboration tools and further advancements in Dataloy Widgets, delivering contextual insights for faster, more informed decision-making.
Innovating to Solve Industry Challenges
In Q4, Dataloy focused on solutions that address the shipping industry's most pressing needs:
- Simplified Compliance for EU ETS, FuelEU and CII: New updates provide customers with seamless tools to navigate emission regulations while improving operational efficiency.
- Mobile Voyage Management: Dataloy's mobile platform, available for over two years, has been fine-tuned with customer feedback to optimise usability and integrate seamlessly with evolving operational needs.
- Enhanced Collaboration Features: Tools like comments and mentions, and secure URL-sharing for voyage details reduce miscommunication and speed up decision-making.
"Our Q4 performance reflects Dataloy's commitment to delivering value where it matters most-helping our customers adapt and thrive in a complex regulatory and operational environment," said Erik Fritz Loy, CEO of Dataloy Systems. "With close to 25% growth this year and a strong Q4 driven by 15% new customer growth, we are proud of what we've achieved in 2024 and look forward to building on this momentum as we enter 2025."
Looking Ahead: What's Next for Dataloy
Dataloy enters the new year with ambitious plans to continue empowering the maritime industry through technology and innovation:
- Widget Ecosystem Expansion: Rolling out additional widgets integrated with leading data providers for richer contextual insights.
- Focus on Sustainability: Enhancing tools that support customers in meeting decarbonisation goals and simplifying regulatory compliance.
- Customer and Partner Summit: A Q2 2025 event bringing together industry leaders to shape the future of maritime technology.
About Dataloy
Dataloy Systems is a leading provider of voyage management systems, delivering cutting-edge tools that simplify operations, improve compliance, and drive efficiency for the shipping industry. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Dataloy empowers its partners to navigate a rapidly evolving maritime landscape.
Contact : Anumita Bhargava; +47 9886 7908; [email protected]
