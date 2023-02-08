DATALYST™ SELECTED BY SoNE HEALTH FOR ITS NEXT-GENERATION POPULATION HEALTH PLATFORM

Koan Health enables clients to achieve population health success with MSSP, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial ACO programs.

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koan Health announced that Southern New England Health (SoNE HEALTH) selected its Datalyst™ platform to power its population health and medical economics departments. SoNE HEALTH is a clinically integrated network (CIN) comprised of 1,700+ primary and specialty care providers, five hospitals, and nearly 200,000 patients living in CT and MA.

Lisa Trumble, CEO of SoNE HEALTH since January 2020, explained what the main drivers were for switching to Koan Health. "Having worked with many vendors, it was refreshing to find a partner whose actions were consistent with how I felt a partner should perform. SoNE HEALTH needed a platform we could trust, one that highlights where my teams need to focus our resources, to improve outcomes and costs; I couldn't afford a system where a team of analysts spends countless hours sifting through data searching for insights; I need a system that uncovers the insights we can focus on today."

In addition:

The Datalyst™ solution works; we get consistent and accurate answers every time we run reports.

Koan's turnaround time for changes, modifications, and report building is fast, consistent, and always high-quality.

The Koan team understands our data, business, and MSSP/VBC programs in detail. They're as concerned about data quality, accuracy, and transparency as we are.

Koan's approach with a 90-day trial was perfect; we experienced firsthand how well Datalyst™ worked with our data, experienced incredible client service, and confirmed their focus on data quality, accuracy, and transparency.

With our margin pressures, Datalyst™ was priced fairly, we were able to lower our cost, and need fewer analytic FTEs to support our population health and medical economic initiatives; pricing was simple, predictable, and fair.

Lisa remarked that Datalyst™ and the Koan team are essential to help us deliver on our vision "To be Southern New England's premier population health organization dedicated to optimizing the health of patients, populations, and communities that entrust us with their care."

Koan Health's founder and CEO, DT Nguyen, said, "we are honored to partner with another leading value-based care organization that prioritizes data quality, accuracy, and transparency. We designed Datalyst™ to identify the drivers of quality, cost, and utilization variation, combined with a culture of serving our clients to help them deliver high-quality care and lower costs. We are focused and committed to each of our client's success and will continue to innovate and invest in our solutions and teams."

Nguyen is the former president of MedAssets (now FinThrive), where he led the RCM and claims analytics team to earn the "Best in KLAS" award for five consecutive years. Nguyen commented that "Koan's culture was intentionally developed to attract people who are driven to provide world-class service to each of our clients." Koan Health received an NPS score of 78 from their clients this year, a score above 71 is considered world-class.

About - SoNE HEALTH is a clinically integrated network focused on population health. SoNE HEALTH is a collaboration between the physicians and hospitals that cover Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. The SoNE HEALTH network is comprised of 1,700+ primary and specialty care providers, the five Trinity Health of New England Hospitals, and nearly 200,000 covered patient lives. www.sonehealthcare.com

About - Koan Health is a population health company serving ACOs, CINs, Payers, and other risk-bearing organizations to improve performance in their value-based relationships. With Datalyst™, accountable providers leverage powerful analytics to understand their networks, provider performance, cost, and quality metrics to quickly identify opportunities to improve clinical and financial results for their populations and communities. Pursuing a broader vision of healthcare value, we work closely with each client to discover waste, disorganization, and disparities in care that increase costs and reduce the client's ability to improve the health of their patients and populations. Today, caring for over 1.2 million patients, and having saved Medicare over $321 million, our clients pursue the shared goal of delivering optimal healthcare value with a more personalized approach to care. For more information, visit www.koanhealth.com.

