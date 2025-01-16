Datamaran Appoints Sebastian Hempstead as First Chief Commercial Officer

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamaran, the market-leading ESG governance software provider, announces the appointment of Sebastian Hempstead as its first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This follows a successful $33 million Series C funding round in September 2024, emphasizing the company's commitment to expanding in the US market.

Sebastian brings over 15 years of experience driving revenue growth and scaling operations in the B2B SaaS space. Previously, he held key leadership roles at GoCardless, Streetbees, Idio/Episerver, and Brandwatch, where he grew revenue exponentially. A former go-to-market strategy advisor to Datamaran from 2017 to 2021, Sebastian's deep understanding of the company's vision positions him to lead its next growth phase.

"Joining Datamaran at this pivotal moment is a great honor," said Hempstead. "With its innovative AI platform and dedication to transforming how organizations approach ESG, the company is uniquely positioned to empower businesses to meet their sustainability goals. I look forward to working with the team to unlock new opportunities and drive meaningful growth in the US and beyond."

The appointment builds on the momentum of key leadership additions, including Chief Marketing Officer Nick Geurds, and supports Datamaran's ambitious growth strategy. The company plans to use Series C funds to enhance generative AI initiatives and expand its footprint in the US. The CCO role is critical to executing Datamaran's commercial strategy, building partnerships, and scaling customer success to meet growing demand for its ESG governance platform.

"Sebastian is an exceptional leader with a track record of success in driving commercial growth," said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder of Datamaran. "His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to build on our momentum and expand our presence in the US market. This is a significant milestone for Datamaran, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Datamaran's AI-driven platform empowers businesses to understand and address ESG risks, impacts, and opportunities. Amid tightening regulations, it helps organizations navigate compliance challenges, drive sustainability results, and build resilience.

About Datamaran

Datamaran provides AI-powered ESG governance tools that enable leaders to address evolving sustainability challenges confidently. With clients including Bridgestone, Dell, Kraft Heinz, and PepsiCo, the platform helps businesses own their ESG strategy, focus on material issues, monitor risks and opportunities, and ensure impactful outcomes.

