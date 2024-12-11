Datamaran to Collaborate with Deloitte in Three European Markets

Deloitte to use Datamaran software to support clients in the Netherlands, Italy, and Belgium amid increasing sustainability requirements

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamaran, a leading ESG software provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with Deloitte in three European markets to support more companies in assessing their sustainability impacts and objectives.

Under the agreement, Deloitte will use Datamaran's double-materiality analysis (DMA) software for clients in Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium, to monitor their sustainability risk factors and meet compliance demands. DMAs, used by companies to gauge their impact on natural and human resources as well as financial performance, are a required part of the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

"Companies everywhere are grappling with how to handle new regulatory requirements around sustainability," said Datamaran Founder and Chief Executive Officer Marjella Lecourt-Alma. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with the largest of the Big Four professional-services networks to enable more C-Suite executives and their trusted consultants to hit the mark complying with legislation using our market-leading, data-driven software."

Datamaran's software allows clients to monitor over 400 external risk factors, and its database of 9,000 companies lets customers easily benchmark themselves, set targets, and achieve the best outcomes to drive efficiency and profitability.

"Working together with Datamaran gives us first-in-class tools to provide our clients with actionable insights and analysis to achieve their sustainability goals,'' said Senior Sustainability Partner Wim Bartels from Deloitte Netherlands. "Together, Datamaran and Deloitte will leverage our combined expertise so clients can confidently navigate the complex landscape of ESG reporting and compliance.''

CSRD is the most significant sustainability legislation to date, compelling 50,000 companies to disclose, track and measure ESG performance alongside annual financial reporting. CSRD goes into effect for the largest companies in the 2024 reporting year and calls for the disclosure of more than 1,000 data points across the value chain on ESG metrics from pollution to biodiversity.

About Datamaran

Datamaran's leading software identifies and monitors external ESG risks. It is trusted by blue-chip companies and recognized as best practice for data-driven processes for materiality analysis and risk monitoring by European regulator EFRAG. Datamaran's technology offers real-time analytics on strategic, regulatory and reputational risks specific to value chains. Learn more at Datamaran.com .

