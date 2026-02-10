DATAMARK Technologies Welcomes Industry Veteran Mike Nobers as Channel Partner Manager

Seasoned channel leader to expand partner ecosystem and accelerate public safety innovation

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK Technologies, a leader in interoperable solutions for public safety location services, today announced that Mike Nobers has joined the organization as Channel Partner Manager. In his new role, Mr. Nobers will expand and scale DATAMARK Technologies' partner ecosystem by strengthening sales enablement, advancing collaborative solutions and driving partner-focused innovation that enhances the company's position in the public safety technology market.

As Channel Partner Manager, Mr. Nobers will evolve and grow DATAMARK Technologies' partner network, ensuring that partners are equipped to deliver high-quality Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) solutions to public safety organizations nationwide. His leadership will deepen collaboration with integrators and technology providers, elevate partner performance and support the company's long-term channel growth strategy.

"DATAMARK Technologies' partner ecosystem is central to our strategy of creating powerful, value-driven technology alliances that deliver outcomes that no single provider can achieve alone," said Robert Murphy, Chief Revenue Officer at DATAMARK Technologies. "Mike brings a proven ability to build and scale partner relationships that go beyond traditional integrations, aligning our solutions with partner technologies to create a differentiated offering for public safety organizations. His leadership will strengthen our partner approach, accelerate our channel initiatives and establish a level of combined value that sets DATAMARK Technologies and our partners apart from other industry alliances."

Mr. Nobers has more than 20 years of experience in channel and direct sales, partner program development and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) go-to-market execution. Throughout his career, he has built scalable partner ecosystems, aligned sales and channel motions and driven consistent revenue growth across multiple technology sectors.

"Strengthening DATAMARK Technologies' partner ecosystem and expanding the impact we bring to the public safety market is an exciting opportunity. By aligning with organizations committed to innovation and operational excellence, we can deliver more tailored, high-value solutions to the communities we serve. I'm truly excited to join this exceptional team and collaborate closely with our partners to drive that shared success forward," said Mr. Nobers.

Most recently, Mr. Nobers served as Senior Director of Emerging Markets at Motorola Solutions, where he led regional direct and indirect sales teams supporting enterprise small and medium-sized business SaaS safety solutions. During his tenure, he launched and scaled a channel program encompassing more than 6,000 North American resellers, exceeded annual sales targets and managed strategic partnerships with leading integrators and service providers.

Before joining Motorola Solutions, Mr. Nobers held senior channel leadership roles at Rave Mobile Safety, Infosec and Proofpoint (formerly Wombat Security Technologies). In these positions, he designed and launched partner programs, recruited and enabled diverse partner types and built alliances with industry leaders, including AT&T, IBM, Microsoft, Dell SecureWorks and major public safety and cybersecurity technology providers.

Mr. Nobers earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications-English from Gannon University.

To learn more about and join DATAMARK Technologies' partner ecosystem, visit: https://datamarkgis.com/.

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, with Digital Data Technologies, LLC (DDT), a top-tier Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE DATAMARK Technologies